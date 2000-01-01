Baby Bunny Snuggles

Who doesn't love baby bunnies? Addie and her 4 little beans were just rescued and the babies are thriving! They are the cutest little things, but we need help your help in giving the babies some extra love and attention. For $20, you can experience your own 30 minutes of baby bunny bliss as they hop, zoom, binky, and explore with you!



Each 30 minute session can fit up to 4 people ($20/person) and you can purchase sessions back to back if you'd like. We cannot accept walk-ins for this event, so please book your tickets soon to guarantee you don't miss out!





All funds from this event will go directly towards the Addie and the babies ongoing costs.