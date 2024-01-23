Dive in to Conscious Discipline more this winter with our Virtual Book Study! We will be reading and discussing Easy to Love, Difficult to Discipline by Dr. Becky Bailey.
- 5 Sessions.Read the assigned chapters on your own, then join the scheduled Zoom discussions:
- Jan. 23
- Feb. 7
- Feb. 19
- Mar. 4
- Mar. 19
- 7:00-8:30pm
- $15 registration fee includes 1 copy of Easy to Love, Difficult to Discipline, shipped directly to your home
- REGISTER by Jan. 12 for 10% off of our March 2 Conscious Discipline Workshop registration!