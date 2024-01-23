Logo
Jacksonville Area Friends of Family Learning
Virtual Book Study

Dive in to Conscious Discipline more this winter with our Virtual Book Study! We will be reading and discussing Easy to Love, Difficult to Discipline by Dr. Becky Bailey.

  • 5 Sessions.Read the assigned chapters on your own, then join the scheduled Zoom discussions:
    • Jan. 23
    • Feb. 7
    • Feb. 19
    • Mar. 4
    • Mar. 19
  • 7:00-8:30pm
  • $15 registration fee includes 1 copy of Easy to Love, Difficult to Discipline, shipped directly to your home
  • REGISTER by Jan. 12 for 10% off of our March 2 Conscious Discipline Workshop registration!

