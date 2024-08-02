Hope For Kids Sponsorship

- Name/logo on EOB website & HFK event signage
- Promotional materials placed in HFK sponsor bags
- Name incorporated in HFK marketing campaigns
- Name announced by MC throughout the HFK event
- Leaderboard ad placement in 3 EOB monthly newsletters
- Acknowledgment on all EOB social media platforms
- 2-minute speech at the event
- 2 HFK Tickets
COMMUNITY HERO
$2,500
- Name/logo on EOB website & HFK event signage
- Promotional materials placed in HFK sponsor bags
- Name incorporated in HFK marketing campaigns
- Named announced by MC throughout the HFK event
- Leaderboard ad placement in 2 EOB monthly newsletters
- Acknowledgment on all EOB social media platforms
- 1-minute speech at the event
- 2 HFK Tickets
NEIGHBORHOOD CHAMPION
$1,000
- Name/logo on EOB website & HFK event signage
- Promotional materials placed in HFK sponsor bags
- Named announced by MC throughout the HFK event
- Leaderboard ad placement in 1 EOB monthly newsletter
- Acknowledgment on all EOB social media platforms
- 1 HFK Ticket
BLOCK BUDDY
$500
- Name/logo on EOB website & HFK event signage
- Promotional materials placed in HFK sponsor bags
- Named announced by MC throughout the HFK event
- Acknowledgment on all EOB social media platforms
- 1 HFK Ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!