Membership 2024

Weston Area Development Association (WADA) is dedicated to the preservation of Weston’s historic resources through education, promotion and advocacy.
Our Goals:
- Promote communication between the public and the Corporation in support of historic preservation in Weston, Oregon and develop a network of preservation supporters.
- Educate and inform the public about historic preservation through a quarterly newsletter, workshops, and other means.
- Initiate, monitor, and support legislation to promote historic preservation in Weston, Oregon.
- Provide assistance to local historic preservation projects.
- Serve as liaison between local owners of historic properties and local, state, and federal resources.
- Establish an endowment to support historic preservation in Weston, Oregon.