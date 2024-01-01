Weston Area Development Association
Membership 2024

Weston Area Development Association (WADA)  is dedicated to the preservation of Weston’s historic resources through education, promotion and advocacy.  

 

Our Goals:

  1. Promote communication between the public and the Corporation in support of historic preservation in Weston, Oregon and develop a network of preservation supporters. 
  2. Educate and inform the public about historic preservation through a quarterly newsletter, workshops, and other means. 
  3. Initiate, monitor, and support legislation to promote historic preservation in Weston, Oregon. 
  4. Provide assistance to local historic preservation projects. 
  5. Serve as liaison between local owners of historic properties and local, state, and federal resources. 
  6. Establish an endowment to support historic preservation in Weston, Oregon.
