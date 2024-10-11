"May It Be" - One Day Choir

Donating at this end of the scale is for folks who are experiencing a financial hardship and need the support of their community. More than anything we want this event to be a place where all are welcome and we don’t want finances to be a barrier.

Donating at this end of the scale is for folks who are experiencing a financial hardship and need the support of their community. More than anything we want this event to be a place where all are welcome and we don’t want finances to be a barrier.

More details...