Teal Fleur-Di-Lis Scholarship Fund - Cornhole Tournament

All monies raised fund Scholarships at Sparks High School!

The Teal Fleur-De-Lis Scholarship Fund was created in 2016 by the Gabica Family in memory of Daniel & Madilyn Gabica, their son/brother and their granddaughter/niece who lost their lives to soon. In September 2023, Chris Gabica also passed away.





This year, Joe and Ann Gabica joined with the Sparks High School Alumni Foundation to continue the event as proceeds from the event fund scholarship for the students of Sparks High School.





There are multiple ways to contribute to this year's event. You can register and play as a team, Sponsor a Board (or set of boards), Donate any amount, or donate to the Silent Auction.





PLAY IN THE TOURNAMENT





DEADLINE TO ENTER IS May 20, 2024- If Mailing do so early as USPS mail delivery has slowed.

FEES AND AWARDS

$100.00 per team. Teams may have one “buy back” at $100.00. Further “buy backs” may be allowed if time permits. (Please make out checks to the Teal Fleur-De-Lis Scholarship Group)-l check per team Awards: $1,000.00 cash prize for the 1st place team, $500.00 cash prize for the 2nd place team.

TEAM COMPOSITION

Teams can be any combination of male and female players (Each team must have one participant over 21). The tournament is limited to the first 100 teams. This is an amateur event; no professional cornhole players will be allowed. Only TFDL bags will be allowed.





DATE & TIME & LOCATION

Saturday, June 1, 2024 98 Richards Way – the park is behind buildings

9:15-9:45 - Check In

10:00-Start of First Round Lunch and drinks are provided to participants and volunteers. Please bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. Kids encouraged.





SCORING

Each bag on the box = 1 point

Each bag in the hole =3 points





Any bag touching the ground or "bounced" onto the box does not count and is to be removed prior to the next bag being thrown by the opposing team.





• Team 1 throws 1 bag in the hole and 3 bags land on the box for a total of 6 points.

• Team 2 throws 1 bag in the hole and 2 bags land on the box for a total of 5 points.

THEN team 1 received 1 point for that round.

• The team who scores last will have the first throw of the next round.

• The 1" team to score 21 points or more will be declared the winner and must win by 2 points.





At the conclusion of each game, Field Marshals will be collecting one chip from every losing team. After a team loses both of their chips, they have the opportunity to “buy back” and continue participating.





Open play will be allowed as the tournament concludes and if open boards are available.





SPONSOR A BOARD:

The sponsorship fee for the corn hole board is $500.00. Your name/logo will be proudly displayed on the board. Please provide your company name and logo via Email ([email protected]) after filling out this sponsorship ticket form.





Please complete the following information and return it to the address listed below.





We can't thank you enough for your generous contribution in memory of those we have lost.





MAKE A FINANCIAL DONATION:

Please select the donation option in line with the tickets.





DONATE ITEMS TO THE SILENT AUCTION:

Fill out the Donation Form ticket and then for mail or pick up please see the following instructions.

Please mail items to: P.O. Box 1941 Sparks, NV 89432, or for item pick up please call: Tracy @ 775-626-4467 or Vicky @ 775-233-6091







