フィラデルフィア日本人会「睡眠相談セミナー」JAGP "Sleep Consultation Seminar"

フィラデルフィア日本人会 (JAGP) 非会員の方は＄１５の参加費をいただきます→この機会に当会入会をご検討ください！年３〜４回のセミナー参加が無料になるだけでなく、邦人保護に関する情報提供や各種交流の機会を提供しております。詳細はこちらから：https://jagphilly.org/membership/

A $15 participation fee applies. Consider joining JAGP! Membership gives you free access to 3–4 seminars per year, plus updates on Japanese community protection and opportunities for cultural and social exchange. For more details, please visit: https://jagphilly.org/membership/