"Thruple" by Howard Meyer at SAFEHOUSE: The Axial Playwright Series (IN PERSON)

Join Axial Theatre IN PERSON on April 6th at St John's Episcopal Church Parish Hall for a reading of Axial Founder and Board President Howard Meyer's new play, Thruple.





Featuring Axial Ensemble members Rachel Jones (founding member), Anthony Barresi Jr., Marisa Lowe, and Duane Rutter.





The play reading will be followed by a curated discussion with Associate Artistic Director Nate Flower and Artistic Director / Director Cady McClain.





When: Saturday, April 6th at 4PM





Where: St John's Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Ave, Pleasantville, NY 10570





Suggested donation: $20 adults, $10 students





Synopsis

Chloe and John are married neuroscientists who have been on academic and scientific paths for the entirety of their marriage. Chloe has repressed two important needs- her sexual desire for women and her long repressed need to be a mother. With John dead against having a child, she announces her decision to explore options outside the marriage. She finds two exciting and interested candidates in Dale (a woman) and Robert and begins to explore a polyamarous relationship with both. After John unexpectedly changes his mind about having a child, Chloe announces that she has already begun having sex with another man. Though horrified by Chloe’s news, John pleads to participate in the “baby sweepstakes.” Chloe gets pregnant and soon discovers she has a condition that causes her to ovulate twice within a cycle- Heteropaternal Superfecundation (an actual condition). The dramatic and comedic stakes rise when they all realize that Chloe could be pregnant with babies from two different fathers.





About Howard Meyer

Howard Meyer has won recognition for his plays Senescence (2017 semi-finalist), Paint Made Flesh (2015 semi-finalist), and Radiance (a two-time semi-finalist (2011, 2012)) at the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference. The production of Radiancefeatured Obie award-winner Chris McCann. It also received a week-long developmental workshop at The Drama League featuring Lou Liberatore (Tony award nominee, Burn This). WELCOME, This is a Neighborhood Watch Community was presented at Axial Theatre and directed by Drama Desk award-winner, Josh Hecht. The production featured Labyrinth Theater co-founder, David Deblinger, and Emmy-nominated actor, Jon Lindstrom. LOSS was commissioned and produced by Half Moon Theatre and Capture was presented at The Denizen Theatre, featuring esteemed actor-playwright John Peilmeier. His other plays have had readings and workshops at venues including The Lark, Naked Angels, Last Frontier Theatre Conference and Half Moon Theatre. Paint Made Flesh was workshopped at Steppenwolf and presented in New York City in 2018 at The Cell directed by Cady McClain. Meyer was presented the ArtsWestchester’s 50-50 award (50 artists on their 50th anniversary) and honored by the Westchester County legislature for his work as playwright.





The SAFEHOUSE program was created and developed by Axial Artistic Director Cady McClain, playwright and Artistic Director of Shades Repertory Theater Samuel Harps, Axial Associate Artistic Director/director Nate Flower and playwright Evelyn Mertens.