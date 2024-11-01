Northern Lights Homeschool Teen Dance

Please select this ticket type if you wish to pay by credit card.
Please select this ticket type if you wish to pay by credit card.
Additional Student from Same Family - Pay by Credit Card
$15
Additional students from the same family receive a discount of $5.
Additional students from the same family receive a discount of $5.
Student - Pay by Cash or Check
Free
Please select this ticket type if you wish to pay by cash or check to an Outer Banks Homeschool Alliance board member. Each student ticket is $20.
Please select this ticket type if you wish to pay by cash or check to an Outer Banks Homeschool Alliance board member. Each student ticket is $20.
Additional Student from Same Family - Pay by Cash or Check
Free
Please select this ticket type if you wish to pay by cash or check to an Outer Banks Homeschool Alliance board member. Each "Additional Student" ticket is $15, as additional students from the same family receive a discount of $5.
Please select this ticket type if you wish to pay by cash or check to an Outer Banks Homeschool Alliance board member. Each "Additional Student" ticket is $15, as additional students from the same family receive a discount of $5.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!