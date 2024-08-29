3’ x 5’ all-weather US flag on 7ft pole in front of your home for 6 patriotic holidays.
Our scouts will deliver and setup your flag a few days prior to the holiday, and will return to retrieve your flag a few days after the holiday.
We take care of everything from storage to maintenance and upkeep.
Memorial Day - Last Monday in May
Flag Day - June 14
Independence Day - July 4
Labor Day - First Monday in Sept.
Patriot Day - 9/11
Veterans Day - Nov. 11
Flag Subscription Service x2
$100
Valid for one year
Same as the base service but for two flags. We can place both flags at a single address, or they can be placed at different addresses if you wanted one for yourself and as a gift for someone else.
If the address(es) you wish the flags to be placed at are different from the billing address above, please enter it/them in the field at the bottom and ideally the name of the occupant just in case we run into issues. That text box doesn't have more than one line but it can fit a nearly endless amount of text.
