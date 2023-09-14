Lighthouse OCT 3: Restore Maui / Hawaii Aid Lighthouse Concert: Program "Unlimited Free - Grenzenlos frei - Rock & Pop meet Musical" - Voice Over Piano Lion

Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs. Light Drinks and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs. Light Drinks and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
VIP Ticket Donation
$75
VIP ticket provides preferred seating. Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs.
Wine and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
VIP ticket provides preferred seating. Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs.
Wine and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
Community Sponsor
$1,000
10 Tickets
VIP ticket provides preferred seating. Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs.
Wine and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
10 Tickets
VIP ticket provides preferred seating. Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs.
Wine and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
Corporate Sponsor
$2,000
10 Tickets
VIP ticket provides preferred seating - very close to artists (or where wanted).
Meet & Greet with the artists if wanted.
Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs.
Wine and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
10 Tickets
VIP ticket provides preferred seating - very close to artists (or where wanted).
Meet & Greet with the artists if wanted.
Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs.
Wine and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
Pupils
$15
Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs. Light Drinks and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
Tickets will provide you entry to attend the Charity Concert and Event at the beautiful S.F. Lighthouse HQs. Light Drinks and light foods will be also provided
Featuring: Lion Thomas Blaeschke of Voice Over Piano from Germany
Add a donation for Legacy Through Giving Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!