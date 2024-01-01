Breathe Fijian Plate Sale

We have a team of 20 people going to Suva, Fiji to do a conference and minister in local villages. This is a ministry to Be the Voice to encourage the healing that Jesus does in the lives of those that have been abused, sex trafficked and marginalized. We will be having a Fundraiser on Sunday, June 9th throughout the church services at Live the Life Church. We are selling Fijian inspired plate with 2 pulled pork sliders, coleslaw, baked beans and trimmings for $15 to-go orders or if you want to hang out and eat in the Fijian Village you can. Also pulled pork nachos, lemonade, shaved ice and drinks are available for purchase. To-go orders will be available for pick up between 9:30am till 2:30pm.