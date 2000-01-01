Baby Shower Prep & Craft Party

Share in the joy and excitement of planning a baby shower with others doing the same!

Join us for a special event to celebrate preparing for a new little one in our lives. Whether you love planning and crafting or need guidance and the equipment to plan a baby shower, this is for you.









In this workshop, you will have the opportunity to:

Take home free baby shower supplies from decorations and invitations to party games and customizable gifts.

Win in one of the many giveaways and raffles we'll have that night to add some fun and share our more limited baby shower items.

Use our Cricut, stamps, cutting tools, printer and extensive craft supplies to personalize gifts and decor.

Craft in a space made for it without the chore of cleaning up or making room at home.

Learn some simple tips and tricks for planning your parties with sustainability in mind.

Mingle with others planning/attending a baby shower or sprinkle who are looking to prepare, craft, swap supplies and share ideas.

Create handmade gifts for expectant parents.

Enjoy light refreshments while crafting and socializing.

Get a sneak peak into the new boutique and makerspace opening in September.

The workshop will be held on Sunday, August 18 from 3pm to 7pm at the Kingston Collection

Registration is required.

Please bring:

Any gifts, decor or items you need help customizing

Pictures and inspiration from TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, etc.

We will provide: