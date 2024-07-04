Delafield Lions Club's Silent Auction

This package includes FOUR Field Infield Level Tickets and one member of your party gets to throw out the FIRST PITCH at a 2024 Milwaukee Brewers game. The high bidder will work with the Brewers for Game Selection and ticket distribution. Tickets are subject to availability and there is a minimum age for throwing out the First Pitch.

This package includes FOUR Field Infield Level Tickets and one member of your party gets to throw out the FIRST PITCH at a 2024 Milwaukee Brewers game. The high bidder will work with the Brewers for Game Selection and ticket distribution. Tickets are subject to availability and there is a minimum age for throwing out the First Pitch.

More details...