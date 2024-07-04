Delafield Lions Club

Hosted by

Delafield Lions Club

About this event

Delafield Lions Club's Silent Auction

4 Tickets and 1st Pitch item
4 Tickets and 1st Pitch
$400

Starting bid

This package includes FOUR Field Infield Level Tickets and one member of your party gets to throw out the FIRST PITCH at a 2024 Milwaukee Brewers game. The high bidder will work with the Brewers for Game Selection and ticket distribution. Tickets are subject to availability and there is a minimum age for throwing out the First Pitch.
4 Tickets - August 11, 2024 vs Reds item
4 Tickets - August 11, 2024 vs Reds
$200

Starting bid

Package includes FOUR choice seats behind home plate. Section 118, Row 4, Seats 7-10. Also includes pass for GOLD parking. Tickets will be delivered to winner via email.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!