FREEDOM OF SOUND festival t-shirts

Beautify the world with that stunning Peter Bodge design based on the iconic Chuck Stewart photo, on off-white "natural" colored fabric. Dig the shadow image composed from Dolphy's name. Festival info on the back. Instant classic.
Festival Shirt (Natural) - not attending
$35
Festival Shirt (Brown) - festival attendee
$30
Beautify the world with that stunning Peter Bodge design based on the iconic Chuck Stewart photo, on a rich brown fabric. The throwback version. Dig the shadow image composed from Dolphy's name. Festival info on the back. Instant classic.
Festival Shirt (Brown) - not attending
$35
