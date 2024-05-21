FREEDOM OF SOUND festival t-shirts

Beautify the world with that stunning Peter Bodge design based on the iconic Chuck Stewart photo, on a rich brown fabric. The throwback version. Dig the shadow image composed from Dolphy's name. Festival info on the back. Instant classic. If you attended, we will match your shirt order with your ticket purchase to verify the $5 savings, and will cover the cost of shipping.

Beautify the world with that stunning Peter Bodge design based on the iconic Chuck Stewart photo, on a rich brown fabric. The throwback version. Dig the shadow image composed from Dolphy's name. Festival info on the back. Instant classic. If you attended, we will match your shirt order with your ticket purchase to verify the $5 savings, and will cover the cost of shipping.

More details...