French Visit to "Veggies to Table"

Come and discover a local organic farm which helps feed the Maine population in need. "Veggies to Table" is a non-profit organization which collaborates with hospitals, schools, YMCA, food pantries and low cost housing to bring normalcy and dignity through food donations. Everything they grow is donated to people in need.

Erica Berman and Alain Ollier will welcome you Saturday June 29, from 10am to 1pm and take you on a visit to their farm in Newcastle. Alain is originally from Paris and Erica lived for 20 years in Paris. Bring a picnic if you so desire.





Dress for the weather; in case of a big rain storm, the visit will be canceled.

Free visit (donations towards the organization "Veggies to Table" are accepted.)

Group limited to 20 people.