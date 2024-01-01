The Brandon Caserta Foundation Suicide Awareness & Remembrance Lantern Walk

This Lantern Walk will bring awareness to the suicide epidemic in our Armed Forces and veterans community throughout the US and honor those lost to suicide. We will have two paths, one over the ASU bridge and the other will be easier for those who have difficulty walking or are in a wheelchair.





There will be a reception after the walk in the Old Main Carson Ballroom. Refreshments will be served along with a few speakers. We will have Arizona Senator Mark Kelly speak through video, Congressman Ruben Gallego (invited), ASU President, Michael Crowe (invited) to name a few.