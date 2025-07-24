Family Photo Session

This Service Option informs the Photography Studio of the requested photo session Date and Time Selection by the customer. The set up & sitting fee must be paid in full to reserve the customer's time slot. The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. Customers may reschedule their appointment for one of the three scheduled days based on availability. To cancel or reschedule a session, 24 hours notice is required prior to the session. An appointment confirmation is sent to you after your payment is complete.





THINGS TO KNOW

A deposit, equal to at least 50%, will be required at the time the order is submitted for printed portraits. There is no obligation on your part to acquire photographs from the photo session. All proofs remain the property of the studio.





KNOW GROUP SIZE

For groups or families consisting of 7 to 10 individuals, we kindly request that you contact the studio in advance. This will enable them to make the necessary preparations to accommodate your group size appropriately.