Halloween Kids Pumpkin Painting & Costume Contest Fundraiser

🎃 Halloween Fun at Ohio Selfie World Foundation! 🎃
Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon at our Kids’ Happy Halloween Pumpkin Painting & Costume Contest on October 19 2024 from 1 PM to 3pm! For just $10 per person, here’s what you get:
✨ Pumpkin Painting – Each child will receive their own pumpkin and all the supplies needed to decorate it with paint, stickers, and fun accessories. 🎨🎃
✨ Costume Contest – Let your little ones show off their Halloween costumes for a chance to win fun prizes! 🏆👻
✨ Snacks & Treats – Enjoy Halloween-themed snacks and goodies while you create and have fun. 🍬🍪
✨ Fun for a Cause – Your $10 not only covers all these activities, but also helps us raise funds for our upcoming Holiday Giveaway, supporting families in need during the holiday season. ❤️
Don’t miss out on this spooktacular event! It’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween while giving back to the community. 🎃👻
Secure your spot today and join the fun!
#OhioSelfieWorld #HalloweenFundraiser #PumpkinPainting #CostumeContest #SupportTheCommunity #SpookyFun
🎃 Halloween Fun at Ohio Selfie World Foundation! 🎃
Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon at our Kids’ Happy Halloween Pumpkin Painting & Costume Contest on October 19 2024 from 1 PM to 3pm! For just $10 per person, here’s what you get:
✨ Pumpkin Painting – Each child will receive their own pumpkin and all the supplies needed to decorate it with paint, stickers, and fun accessories. 🎨🎃
✨ Costume Contest – Let your little ones show off their Halloween costumes for a chance to win fun prizes! 🏆👻
✨ Snacks & Treats – Enjoy Halloween-themed snacks and goodies while you create and have fun. 🍬🍪
✨ Fun for a Cause – Your $10 not only covers all these activities, but also helps us raise funds for our upcoming Holiday Giveaway, supporting families in need during the holiday season. ❤️
Don’t miss out on this spooktacular event! It’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween while giving back to the community. 🎃👻
Secure your spot today and join the fun!
#OhioSelfieWorld #HalloweenFundraiser #PumpkinPainting #CostumeContest #SupportTheCommunity #SpookyFun
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!