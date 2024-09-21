Halloween Kids Pumpkin Painting & Costume Contest Fundraiser

🎃 Halloween Fun at Ohio Selfie World Foundation! 🎃 Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon at our Kids’ Happy Halloween Pumpkin Painting & Costume Contest on October 19 2024 from 1 PM to 3pm! For just $10 per person, here’s what you get: ✨ Pumpkin Painting – Each child will receive their own pumpkin and all the supplies needed to decorate it with paint, stickers, and fun accessories. 🎨🎃 ✨ Costume Contest – Let your little ones show off their Halloween costumes for a chance to win fun prizes! 🏆👻 ✨ Snacks & Treats – Enjoy Halloween-themed snacks and goodies while you create and have fun. 🍬🍪 ✨ Fun for a Cause – Your $10 not only covers all these activities, but also helps us raise funds for our upcoming Holiday Giveaway, supporting families in need during the holiday season. ❤️ Don’t miss out on this spooktacular event! It’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween while giving back to the community. 🎃👻 Secure your spot today and join the fun! #OhioSelfieWorld #HalloweenFundraiser #PumpkinPainting #CostumeContest #SupportTheCommunity #SpookyFun

