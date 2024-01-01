Public Works Specialist Certificate Program

To achieve the Public Works Specialist Certification, you must complete 12 of the classes offered. For the Public Works Technician, you must complete 6 of the offered classes. “Introduction to Public Works” is the prerequisite to all classes.

Tuition is only $150. There are no other costs associated with these courses, such as text books, travel, childcare, etc.

Classes are conducted via Zoom Monday through Friday evenings

Two Year Program Public Works Specialist

This is an on-line program that can be completed within 2 years. You pick the 12 classes you want to take. They are all available on-line. While each individual class has a time frame of 12 weeks. You can take as much time in between classes as you wish. Each class is just $150.00

One Year Program Public Works Technician

You choose the 6 classes you want and when completed successfully you will earn this certificate.

Scholarships

Each Chapter is committed to providing scholarships. See your representative for details.