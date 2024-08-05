Suncoast Irish & Gaelic Heritage, Inc. Memberships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
$20.00 Individual: Any single/individual membership
Valid for one year
$30.00 Household:
Any household in which all members of a family unit reside full time within the state of Florida.
Valid for one year
$15.00 Student:
Any single membership of an ID-carded student / ex: PTEC, College or University, etc.
Valid for one year
$15.00 Individual Snowbird:
Any individual that resides full time (6 months or more) outside of the state of Florida.
Valid for one year
$20.00 Household Snowbird:
Any household in which all members of a family unit reside full time (6 months or more) outside of the state of Florida.
