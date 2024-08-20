Spicewood Christian Academy

Spicewood Christian Academy

2nd Annual SCA Golf Tournament

1700 Kahala Sunset Dr Spicewood

TX 78669

One Mulligan
$25
You can purchase one Mulligan for $25!
Three Mulligans
$60
You can purchase 3 Mulligans for $60!
Sponsor a hole
$350
Your family or business can sponsor a hole at the tournament for $350. We'd love to put a spotlight on your organization! You'll see your company's logo or family's name on the flag at one hole.
Foursome
$1,000
Foursome price
Single Golfer
$250
Single golfer price
Birdie Sponsor
$2,500
Become a "Birdie Sponsor" at the SCA Tournament and receive signage at TWO holes, plus a special mention in SCA's digital newsletter.
Eagle Sponsor
$5,000
Support the Spicewood Christian Academy Eagles by becoming an Eagle Sponsor! Receive signage at TWO holes, plus a mention in our physical AND digital newsletters and one social media shout out with your logo. Plus, hand out your branded swag at the event!
Hole-in-One Sponsor
$10,000
Become a Hole-in-One Sponsor of our tournament, and receive your company's logo on the SCA website for 1 year, one social media shout-out, and a special mention in the SCA digital and physical newsletters. Also includes 3 foursomes in tournament, and your company's logo on TEN holes! Plus, you can hand out your branded swag to all participants in the tournament.
Platinum Sponsorship
$20,000
Includes 4 foursomes for the tournament, hand out your company swag to everyone at the event, get a branded banner at welcome table, plus branded banner hanging at SCA on the fence visible from Hwy 71 for 1 year, plus logo placed on SCA website for 1 year. Two social media posts with logo, featured in SCA newsletter. Plus, your company logo on TWELVE holes!
