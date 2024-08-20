2nd Annual SCA Golf Tournament

Your family or business can sponsor a hole at the tournament for $350. We'd love to put a spotlight on your organization! You'll see your company's logo or family's name on the flag at one hole.
Your family or business can sponsor a hole at the tournament for $350. We'd love to put a spotlight on your organization! You'll see your company's logo or family's name on the flag at one hole.
Foursome
$1,000
Foursome price
Foursome price
Single Golfer
$250
Single golfer price
Single golfer price
Birdie Sponsor
$2,500
Become a "Birdie Sponsor" at the SCA Tournament and receive signage at TWO holes, plus a special mention in SCA's digital newsletter.
Become a "Birdie Sponsor" at the SCA Tournament and receive signage at TWO holes, plus a special mention in SCA's digital newsletter.
Eagle Sponsor
$5,000
Support the Spicewood Christian Academy Eagles by becoming an Eagle Sponsor! Receive signage at TWO holes, plus a mention in our physical AND digital newsletters and one social media shout out with your logo. Plus, hand out your branded swag at the event!
Support the Spicewood Christian Academy Eagles by becoming an Eagle Sponsor! Receive signage at TWO holes, plus a mention in our physical AND digital newsletters and one social media shout out with your logo. Plus, hand out your branded swag at the event!
Hole-in-One Sponsor
$10,000
Become a Hole-in-One Sponsor of our tournament, and receive your company's logo on the SCA website for 1 year, one social media shout-out, and a special mention in the SCA digital and physical newsletters. Also includes 3 foursomes in tournament, and your company's logo on TEN holes! Plus, you can hand out your branded swag to all participants in the tournament.
Become a Hole-in-One Sponsor of our tournament, and receive your company's logo on the SCA website for 1 year, one social media shout-out, and a special mention in the SCA digital and physical newsletters. Also includes 3 foursomes in tournament, and your company's logo on TEN holes! Plus, you can hand out your branded swag to all participants in the tournament.
Platinum Sponsorship
$20,000
Includes 4 foursomes for the tournament, hand out your company swag to everyone at the event, get a branded banner at welcome table, plus branded banner hanging at SCA on the fence visible from Hwy 71 for 1 year, plus logo placed on SCA website for 1 year. Two social media posts with logo, featured in SCA newsletter. Plus, your company logo on TWELVE holes!
Includes 4 foursomes for the tournament, hand out your company swag to everyone at the event, get a branded banner at welcome table, plus branded banner hanging at SCA on the fence visible from Hwy 71 for 1 year, plus logo placed on SCA website for 1 year. Two social media posts with logo, featured in SCA newsletter. Plus, your company logo on TWELVE holes!
Add a donation for Spicewood Christian Academy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!