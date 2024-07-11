The Girlfriends Silent Auction

Kashia Sherrie, widely recognized as Ms. Flawless,
hails from Chicago but was raised in
California before establishing herself as a prominent
figure in Las Vegas. With over two decades of
professional experience in the beauty industry and a
decade of grooming by three generations of
legendary cosmetologists, she has undeniably
solidified her position in hair styling, hair care, and
customer service, drawing from the wisdom,
knowledge, expertise, and education passed down
through her family legacy.
Her roots trace back to a grandmother who closely
collaborated with Madam CJ Walker, a pioneer in the
beauty industry. Additionally, her father, Exclusively
Mr. Charles, known as the Stylist to the Stars,
operated a renowned salon on the iconic Melrose
strip in Hollywood, California, paving the way for Kashia Sherrie to continue the
legacy.
Kashia Sherrie's quest for excellence led her to enroll in Paul Mitchell, the School
of Las Vegas, where she is a stylist to receive the prestigious Visionary Award, a
testament to her creative talents. As a Master Stylist, she specializes in hair
extensions, precision cutting, coloring, and natural hair care and has earned a
well-deserved reputation for her flawless weaves and coloring techniques.
Beyond the salon chair, Kashia Sherrie introduced "Heal Thy Hair," a product
designed to restore and hydrate the scalp while promoting healthy growth. Her
deep compassion has driven her to assist women worldwide who suffer from
Alopecia. She has used her expertise to create this product and various braid
patterns, offering hope, security, confidence, and beauty to those affected by
this condition.
Over the past three decades, Kashia Sherrie has built a vast clientele spanning
multiple cities and states, including numerous celebrities such as Tiffany
Haddish, Kim Noel from the Fox TV show "Empire," Judge Jasmine Lilly Spells,
Angela Teek, Ane Marshall, Channel 8 Anchor Shakala Alvaranga, and Danay Mc
Clinton from OWN TV. She has contributed her talent to video shoots for artists
like Da Baby and Tory Lanez, establishing herself as a trusted name among
dancers, models, and even individuals in the adult entertainment industry.
Currently operating in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, Kashia Sherrie is in
the process of opening her second location. Her dedication extends beyond her
clientele, as she actively mentors emerging talents in the beauty industry and
founded the non-profit organization "I Speak Life," focused on addressing the
needs of /the youth in her community, underscoring her commitment to making a
positive impact beyond her dreams and goals.
EXPIRES 10/3/24
Throne Chair Baby Shower Rental Package
$250
Starting bid
Elegant Baby Shower Rental Package. Transform your baby shower into a magical and unforgettable event with this elegant rental package. Bid now for a complete setup that includes stunning King & Queen chairs with color options of all Gold, White & Gold or White & Silver. B A B Y Letters dessert table with clear table top. Professional delivery and setup. Place your bid now to secure this elegant baby shower rental package and create a celebration that mom-to-be and guests will cherish forever!
Please note that delivery is included within a maximum distance of 20mi outside of Chicago.
EXPIRES 8/3/25
Professional DJ for hire 5hours
$250
Starting bid
Bid now for an unforgettable experience with DJ Syiah, a versatile performer who effortlessly spins tracks across all genres. With a particular expertise in House Music, DJ Syiah brings energy to every event. DJ Syiah also offers the unique option to play a set playlist of your choice. Craft your ideal soundtrack and let DJ Syiah bring it to life with his professional touch.
EXPIRES 8/3/25
Throne Chair Prom Rental Package
$250
Starting bid
Elegant Prom Rental Package. Transform your Prom into a magical and unforgettable event with this elegant rental package. Bid now for a complete setup that includes stunning King & Queen chairs with color options of all Gold, White & Gold, all Black, or White & Silver. P R O M Letters dessert table with clear table top. Professional delivery and setup. Place your bid now to secure this elegant Prom rental package and create a celebration that everyone will remember forever!
Please note that delivery is included within a maximum distance of 20mi outside of Chicago.
EXPIRES 8/3/25
G R A D Letters dessert table
$75
Starting bid
Make your graduation party truly memorable with this stunning dessert table setup. Bid now, this dessert table will be the highlight of your celebration. G R A D Letters dessert table with clear table top.
Please note that delivery is included within a maximum distance of 20mi outside of Chicago.
EXPIRES 8/3/25
2 Cubs Tickets
$150
Starting bid
Experience the Excitement at Wrigley Field! Bid on these premium tickets. Chicago Cubs vs New York Yankees at Wrigley Field 9/7/24 Saturday, 1:20p Behind Home Plate Section 220 Row 5, Seats 13-14. Don't miss the chance to catch the Chicago Cubs live at the iconic Wrigley Field.
Valued at $500
Body Conturing - 3 sessions of Cavitation & RF
$300
Starting bid
Achieve your dream body. Bid now for an exclusive opportunity to enhance your body with 1 session 40 mins - For adipose fat loss and skin tightening. This innovative, non-invasive procedure is designed to help you achieve a slimmer, more toned appearance without the need for surgery. Services by NLuvin Hands
Expiration date 10/31/24
Body Contouring - 3 sessions of Laser Lipo
$100
Starting bid
Achieve your dream body. Bid now for a chance to transform your physique with 1 session 25 mins - Fat reduction, body shaping, & smooths cellulite. This non-invasive procedure offers a safe and effective way to sculpt and refine your body, boosting your confidence and helping you achieve your desired look. Services by NLuvin Hands
Expiration date 10/31/24
Dinner for 2 at RPM Seafood
$125
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious dining experience at one of downtown Chicago's most premiere seafood restaurant. This auction item offers an unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine and impeccable service. Place your bid now for a chance to enjoy a culinary journey that embodies the finest in seafood dining. Gift card Valued at @ $300. You choose the date, 24 hours needed. Text 312-371-8082 to make reservations
EXPIRES 2/3/25
Professional Room Painting
$150
Starting bid
This silent auction gives you the chance to have a room of your choice (dimension over 20 x 15 and multiple colors is an up charge) professionally painted by an experienced and talented painter. Whether you are looking to refresh a living room, add a splash of color to your bedroom, or create a feature wall in your office, this is the perfect opportunity.
Paint and materials is included. One on One consultant to choose color and design. Expiration date 2/6/25
Valued at $500
Services by Dynamic Improvements
2 Bulls Tkts
$150
Starting bid
Experience basketball like never before. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to see the Chicago Bulls up close with 2 premium seats. Bid now for a chance to enjoy an unforgettable basketball experience at the United Center. Date to TBD. 2024-2025 Schedule is not out yet. There are blackout dates. Seats are from Section 120-122 Row 1-5 from the floor behind opposing team.
Mens pair of JORDANS TRUE FLIGHT
$100
Starting bid
Get your hands on a coveted pair of BRAND NEW, STILL IN THE BOX, NEVER BEEN WORN Air Jordans! Mens - Size 13
