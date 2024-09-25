LaloBoy Foundation

LaloBoy Foundation

About this event

Family Registration - 11th Annual Lalo's Spirit of Giving Event

350 N Arizona Ave

Chandler, AZ 85225

1 Child - Event Registration
Free

On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.

**If you have more than 8 children, please use this option as well

2 Children - Event Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

3 Children - Event Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

4 Children - Event Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

5 Children - Event Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

6 Children - Event Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

7 Children - Event Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

8 Children - Event Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

