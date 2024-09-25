Family Registration - 11th Annual Lalo's Spirit of Giving Event

Hosted by
About this event
$
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
**If you have more than 8 children, please use this option as well
Reminder: this is a FREE event.
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
Regardless of how many children you are registering, please only add 1 "ticket" to cart.
Reminder: this is a FREE event.
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
Regardless of how many children you are registering, please only add 1 "ticket" to cart.
Reminder: this is a FREE event.
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
Regardless of how many children you are registering, please only add 1 "ticket" to cart.
Reminder: this is a FREE event.
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
Regardless of how many children you are registering, please only add 1 "ticket" to cart.
Reminder: this is a FREE event.
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
Regardless of how many children you are registering, please only add 1 "ticket" to cart.
Reminder: this is a FREE event.
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
Regardless of how many children you are registering, please only add 1 "ticket" to cart.
Reminder: this is a FREE event.
On the next page, please fill out your information as the "buyer."
The "ticket" information will be each child you are registering for.
Regardless of how many children you are registering, please only add 1 "ticket" to cart.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!