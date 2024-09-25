Membership Form

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This level is small but essential – like a bookmark. This gift helps the library to sustain their summer reading program with an abundance of books.
This level adds a meaningful chapter to our story. This gift helps support the library’s Storytime events for children and families by supplying blankets, quilts and small toys.
This level contributes to the sharing of knowledge. This gift allows the library to purchase 10 new craft kits for crafting events.
This level is a valuable gift that leaves a lasting impression. This gift contributes to the cost of bringing popular authors to speak.
This level offers a legacy of support to the Eugene library. A lifetime gift supports every area of library programming and makes the biggest impact.
