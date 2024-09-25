Membership Form

Bookmark Level
$25

This level is small but essential – like a bookmark. This gift helps the library to sustain their summer reading program with an abundance of books.


Chapter Level
$50

This level adds a meaningful chapter to our story. This gift helps support the library’s Storytime events for children and families by supplying blankets, quilts and small toys.

Storyteller Level
$100

This level contributes to the sharing of knowledge. This gift allows the library to purchase 10 new craft kits for crafting events.

First Edition Level
$250

This level is a valuable gift that leaves a lasting impression. This gift contributes to the cost of bringing popular authors to speak.

Bestseller Level
$500

This level offers a legacy of support to the Eugene library. A lifetime gift supports every area of library programming and makes the biggest impact.

