Jamba Juice BOGO Cards 2024/25

Buy one Jamba Juice and get a second FREE X 6 purchases. Save over $36 with this BOGO card. Here are some terms and conditions for Jamba Juice BOGO cards: Redemption To redeem, you must load the card into the Jamba app and have a registered loyalty account. You can only redeem one BOGO offer per card, per visit, and per day. Validity BOGO cards are valid at all Jamba Juice locations nationwide, except for some locations like airports, Safeway, Hawaii, and Downtown Disney. Expiration BOGO cards expire six months after the date the reward code is loaded into the app. Refunds There are no returns or refunds for lost or stolen cards. All sales are final, and cards not sold cannot be returned.

