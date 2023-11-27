Collage - a Place for Art & Culture
Give the gift of music with Collage: A Place for Art & Culture
731 S Pacific Ave
San Pedro, CA 90731, USA
Help with cleaning tools
$25
Donate funds toward cleaning tools that students will need to keep their instrument in top condition.
Refurbish a stringed instrument
$50
Provide professional setup and adjustment for a stringed instrument.
Guitar gig bag
$65
Purchase a gig bag for a student's guitar.
Instrument case
$150
Purchase a sturdy instrument hard case to protect a trombone, saxophone, violin, or cello.
Refurbish a sax or clarinet
$200
Provide professional sax or clarinet cleaning, lubrication, new pads and cork
Other donation amount
free
Please enter the donation amount of your choice in the "Add a donation for Collage - a Place for Art & Culture" box below. All funds raised will be directed to our Instrument Donation Program.
