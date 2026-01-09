Hold Your Horses Trivia Night

You, your business, or your social group can sponsor one of our seven trivia rounds! For $200, your name (and/or logo) will be listed in the evening program, featured on the screen during that round, and the emcee will give you a shout-out as the round begins.





Sponsorship does not include event admission, so tickets are still required if you plan to attend. You’re also welcome to sponsor a round even if you can’t make it that night.





Interested in being the Presenting Sponsor of our Trivia Night? Shoot us an email to [email protected] and let's chat!