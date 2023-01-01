2024 Alta Gala Opportunity Drawing

The Alta Gala is a collaborative fundraiser for Alta Community Enrichment, Friends of Alta & Alta Historical Society. The goal is not only to raise money but to raise awareness of these three 501c3 nonprofits in Alta, Utah.





Suggested ticket price contribution of $25:

A Powderbird One (1) day / single seat of Premium Operation Heli Skiing Adventure for two (2) expires 2025 or one (1) Alta Ski Area 2024-2025 Season Pass.





Tickets are available in advance of and at the Alta Gala





Details For a suggested ticket price contribution of $25, you may participate in the opportunity to choose from a Powderbird one(1) day/ single seat of premium operation heli-skiing adventure for two (2) OR one (1) Alta Ski Area 2023-2024 Season Pass. Two selectees will be chosen. Selectee must be 21 years or older, and reside in a locality where participation is legal. No purchase, payment, or contribution is necessary to enter. Contributing will not improve chances of winning. Individuals who do not wish to donate to the opportunity drawing online, may enter into the opportunity drawing by contacting Alta Gala at [email protected]. Only one free entry per household. Suggested ticket prices contributions are not tax deductible. Consult your tax advisor regarding the individual circumstances.





PLEASE NOTE:

On the donation page, you will see suggested donations.

***You may put in any desired amount.***

Zeffy does not charge transaction fees, so your entire donation goes directly to the Gala! You can add a contribution to help Zeffy keep running its services. If you don't want to add a contribution, in the confirmation message, choose 'Other' in the drop-down menu and then enter $0.





