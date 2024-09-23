2025 Sandhills Dog Fair Vendor and Sponsorship Payment

Chihuahua Sponsor Level: Booth at Dog Fair-must hand out dog-related items (treats or dog items with logo) or have dog merchandise for sale
Recognition on Social Media & Event Page
Boston Terrier Level Sponsor
$500
Boston Terrier Level Sponsor: Booth at Dog Fair-must hand out dog-related items (treats or dog items with logo) or have dog merchandise for sale
Recognition on Social Media & Event Page
Recognition during event
Recognition on Flyer (must sponsor by 3/1/25)
Brittany Spaniel Level Sponsor
$1,000
Brittany Spaniel Level Sponsor: Booth at Dog Fair-must hand out dog-related items (treats or dog items with logo) or have dog merchandise for sale
Recognition on Social Media & Event Page
Recognition during event
Recognition on Flyer (must sponsor by 3/1/25)
Recognition on Banner
1 poop station
German Shepherd Level Sponsor
$2,500
German Shepherd Level Sponsor: Booth at Dog Fair-must hand out dog-related items (treats or dog items with logo) or have dog merchandise for sale
Recognition on Social Media & Event Page
Recognition during event
Recognition on Flyer (must sponsor by 3/1/25)
Recognition on Banner
1 poop station
Company Representative as a Contest Judge
Selection of Dog Fair area to be recognized as a sponsor (Stage, Contests, Cooling Area, Raffle Tent, Merch Tent)
Great Dane Sponsor Level
$5,000
Great Dane Sponsor Level: Booth at Dog Fair-must hand out dog-related items (treats or dog items with logo) or have dog merchandise for sale
Recognition on Social Media & Event Page
Recognition during event
Recognition on Flyer (must sponsor by 3/1/25)
Recognition on Banner
1 poop station
Company Representative as a Contest Judge
Selection of Dog Fair area to be recognized as a sponsor (Stage, Contests, Cooling Area, Raffle Tent, Merch Tent)
Press release sent to media recognizing sponsorship
Logo on 2024 Dog Fair T-shirt
Vendor Poop Station Sponsor
$50
Choose this if you are a vendor and would like to sponsor a poop station or many poop stations. We print your logo and place "poop stations" around the event for some extra advertisement.
Poop Station Sponsor (non-vendor)
$100
Choose this if you are NOT a vendor and would like to sponsor a poop station or many poop stations. We print your logo and place "poop stations" around the event for some extra advertisement.
Vendor Fee
$75
This includes one 10'x10' booth space. You provide tables, tent, etc. If you need more than one space, you will need to purchase 2 of these.
