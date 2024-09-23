2025 Sandhills Dog Fair Vendor and Sponsorship Payment

Great Dane Sponsor Level: Booth at Dog Fair-must hand out dog-related items (treats or dog items with logo) or have dog merchandise for sale Recognition on Social Media & Event Page Recognition during event Recognition on Flyer (must sponsor by 3/1/25) Recognition on Banner 1 poop station Company Representative as a Contest Judge Selection of Dog Fair area to be recognized as a sponsor (Stage, Contests, Cooling Area, Raffle Tent, Merch Tent) Press release sent to media recognizing sponsorship Logo on 2024 Dog Fair T-shirt

