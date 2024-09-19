Brown Man Therapy's Silent Auction

Get a chance to win the perfect companions for a weeklong adventure or a weekend getaway. The carry on bag has 360 degree smooth-glide wheels, TSA compliant zipper heads. Packs perfectly with 2 ways to open, expanding zippers for more space and interior roll-up divider with toggles. The luggage set also comes with an easy to carry duffle bag and a backpack!
Made with recycled materials, Dagne Dover is an eco-friendly, women-owned brand designed for humans getting the most out of life.
VALUE: $1235
Roots Art by Jenny Vyas
$250
Jenny Vyas is a contemporary fine artist based out of Chicago. Prior to becoming an artist, Jenny has headed eCommerce for corporations, brands, and startups for 15+ years, including The Oprah Store at Harpo.
Roots is a 24x36 frame painted by Jenny Vyas to celebrate the cultural fusion of Indian roots and being raised in Chicago. VALUE: $900
12 Month Membership at KMAK fitness
$1,500
Here’s what’s included in the 12-month membership at KMAK Fitness:
A comprehensive online coaching experience, weekly check-ins where we provide detailed subjective and objective feedback, covering aspects like photos, mood, strength, and measurements. Outside of these check-ins, clients can reach out to their coaches not only through email but also via other platforms, ensuring continuous support and guidance throughout the week.
The membership includes a personalized training program and customized nutrition plans tailored to individual goals. We focus on sustainable, long-term guidance to help clients build habits that last beyond the program. Additionally, we provide accountability to ensure clients stay on track. Members also gain access to our exclusive educational hub, filled with resources to enhance their fitness journey, and our private Facebook community, where they can connect with others for support and motivation.
VALUE: $5300
1HR Photography Session with TEMBO TONES & Enlarged Print
$150
Founded on values of truth, intent, inclusivity, and creativity, TEMBO TONES® is a creative studio with one mission: to help entrepreneurs and storytellers of color craft meaningful and transformative visual experiences. We create photo artistry and brand designs using our signature H.U.E of Humanity groundwork that seeks to honor, understand and energize our multidimensional cultures.
We’re excited to offer a one-hour portrait and lifestyle photography session as part of Brown Man Therapy’s Diwali Silent Auction. This session is ideal for entrepreneurs, small businesses, or industry professionals seeking to enhance their digital presence with on-brand imagery. We’ll begin with a discovery call, location scouting, and creating a shot list to capture impactful images.
Frame Chicago is a local frame shop, gallery, and an everyday destination for Chicago Art. Frame Chicago can turn your work around in only days and ships worldwide.
VALUE: $560
Men's Tux: Black & Gold Dust Jacket + Black Trousers
$300
Upgrade your wedding style with our Black and Gold Dusty Tuxedo Set for grooms/groomsmen. This sleek black jacket paired with subtle gold accents offers a timeless yet modern look. Perfect for weddings and formal events, make a statement with our stylish groom attire. Style it however you want to make this a custom piece tailored just for you.
VIP Tickets to Ayushmann Show + Meet & Greet
$250
Join for an unforgettable evening with the talented actor/singer Ayushmann Khurrana and his band, Ayushmann Bhava, live in Chicago on November 15th at the Matrix Club in Naperville.
Experience the magic of Ayushmann's performance with 2xVIP tickets that include dinner before the show, premium seating, and meet-and-greet with Ayushmann after the show! Don't miss this magical experience!
VALUE: $1000
Autographed Cookbooks by Hetal Vasaveda: Milk and Cardamom
$20
Signed copies of Hetal Vasavada's debut cookbook Milk and Cardamom and most recent cookbook Desi Bakes. VALUE: $58
Kola Goodies: Chai Lovers Bundle
$50
Sip chai joyfully and wear your love for chai this holiday season & beyond. The Chai Lovers Bundle comes with Kola Goodies' comfy CHAI Hoodie and CHAI Cap, essentials to wear when you're on the go. As well as Kola Goodies' new & exclusive Maple Chai Latte Book Box with Lilly's Library (by Lilly Singh): a vibrant book box with a delicious Maple Chai blend and a custom gold strainer.
VALUE: $200
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Training and Development
$200
1.5 professional development experience for up to 75 employees for the silent auction- The training could be in person (if within the city of Chicago) or via zoom. This is a $3500 value.
Here are a few offerings the winning bid can choose from:
· Breaking the Bamboo Ceiling: Advancing Asian Americans in the Workplace
· Rejecting the Model Minority Myth: Engaging in Cross Racial Solidarity
· Leading with Inclusion: Creating a Workplace Culture of Inclusion and Belonging
VALUE: $3500
VIP Tickets to Funkadesi's Concert & $200 Gift Card to SiFR
$100
2 VIP Tickets to Funkadesi's 28th Anniversary Concert on December 6th. The VIP experience includes reserved seating, backstage access to meet the band before the show, a signed poster by the band, and a shoutout to the 2 ticket holders for their support of Brown Man Therapy.
SiFR comes from partnership between Chef Sujan Sarkar of Indienne and Chef Sahil Sethi of ROOH and Bar Goa. Inspired by travels to the Middle East, enjoy a gastronomic genius that promises a voyage through the spice scented bazaars of Middle East and streets of the Mediterranean!
VALUE: $300
Stress Management Training by Artesian Collaborative
$200
Employees face various stressors both inside and outside the workplace. Concerns about employer support are common, and inadequate stress management can result in high burnout and attrition rates. This training utilizes therapy-based tools to foster meaningful connections, offering an experiential approach that enhances vulnerability and builds a shared reality for your team. Participants engage in interactive discussions to develop strategies for managing heightened stress and generate questions and suggestions to foster healthy team functioning. Emphasizing a proactive approach, the session supports individuals and teams facing chronic or intensified stress.
VALUE: $1000
4 Comedy Tix to Vik Pandya + 2 bottles of Padma Lakshmi Wine
$50
4 tickets to my headlining show at Zanies in Old Town 11/26 ($20 face value per ticket). If folks can't make that date I can get them tickets to another show, you can have them contact me either way so I can put their tickets in.
2 Bottles of White Wine signed by Padma Lakshmi by Cooper's Hawk
VALUE: $130
VIANI Solar - Timeless Silver
$150
VIANI is an independent and South Asian owned Solar Watch company that proudly boasts the Hindi Numeral System. VIANI expands South Asian representation in the luxury watch space by being the only watch company to highlight the history of the Hindi Numeral System, one of the oldest numeral systems still used to this date and historically credited for the invention of Zero. The VIANI Solar is powered by both indoor and outdoor light energy, 2 minutes of sunlight will charge it for the entire day, completely eliminating the need for battery changes. These unisex timepieces boast a sapphire crystal, custom Hindi Date Wheel, embossed Hindi Indices, waterproof to more than 160 feet deep, and completely constructed with surgical grade stainless steel and assembled in Switzerland. Complete with a luxurious watch case and a certificate of authenticity, VIANI fuses modern design with rich cultural heritage, making it a celebration of craftsmanship and tradition.
Value: $380
Pistola Tequila Cocktail Set & $100 Gift Card to Vajra
$75
Indulge Your Senses: Elevate your evening with this exquisite basket. Savor the flavors of India with a gift card to Vajra Chicago, where you can experience authentic cuisine and aromatic spices. Then, unwind with a smooth and sophisticated bottle of Pistola Tequila, crafted to perfection.
Included:
Vajra $100 Gift Card
Bottle of Pistola Anejo
Beaded Shaker & Shot Glass Set
Pistola Cocktail Recipe Card
Pistola Merchandise
VALUE: $250
Complete Collection of Therapy Notebooks
$60
This is a complete collection of guided notebooks from Therapy Notebooks. Each notebook is thoughtfully designed by therapists and combines education, guidance, and journaling prompts to bridge the gap between the most useful research-based tools and your real-life mental health needs.
Mission/description of the company: Over the past several decades, researchers have developed tools and practices that can help us with everything from building self-awareness to managing anxiety to regulating our emotions. But understanding and using these evidence-based mental health tools is challenging, especially without the support of a therapist. Therapy Notebooks translate these tools into beautiful guided notebooks that anyone can use.
VALUE: :$198
Somatic Yoga & Meditation [Individual or Group, in-person or
$60
Join Sithara Stohr, LCSW, RYT-500 for three 1hr private individual somatic yoga sessions or one 1.5hr somatic group yoga session (bring up to five friends). With their background in somatic psychotherapy and years of experience teaching yoga, a private session with Sithara will create space for you to explore your experience in your body. This workshop format allows for focus on your goals and needs to work through any limitations that may restrict your engagement with your yoga and meditation practice.
Sithara Stohr, LCSW, RYT-500, SE Intermediate [They/Them]:
Sithara is a holistic mental health professional focused on supporting their students, clients, and community in reconnecting to their autonomy over their healing journeys. They hold various licensure and certifications to support this work from being a clinical social worker, 500hour yoga/meditation instructor, and training in both somatic psychotherapy and somatic experiencing. They provide somatic focused therapy, training, and wellness services. Sithara’s hope in all of their work is to share tangible skills for sustainable care.
VALUE: $450
