Brown Man Therapy's Silent Auction

VIANI is an independent and South Asian owned Solar Watch company that proudly boasts the Hindi Numeral System. VIANI expands South Asian representation in the luxury watch space by being the only watch company to highlight the history of the Hindi Numeral System, one of the oldest numeral systems still used to this date and historically credited for the invention of Zero. The VIANI Solar is powered by both indoor and outdoor light energy, 2 minutes of sunlight will charge it for the entire day, completely eliminating the need for battery changes. These unisex timepieces boast a sapphire crystal, custom Hindi Date Wheel, embossed Hindi Indices, waterproof to more than 160 feet deep, and completely constructed with surgical grade stainless steel and assembled in Switzerland. Complete with a luxurious watch case and a certificate of authenticity, VIANI fuses modern design with rich cultural heritage, making it a celebration of craftsmanship and tradition. Value: $380

