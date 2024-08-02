Lehigh Senior High Music Parents Association Inc's shop

Marching Band/Guard Fee**Required**
$200
All members of Band/Color Guard
Work Bond**Required**
$50
Refundable to student account after volunteering for 4 qualifying events, non-refundable if requirements are not met.
Instrument Rental
$25
Marching Shoes (Band)
$38
Required for all new band members and routine replacement of equipment.
Band T-shirt (Show Shirt-OPTIONAL)
$12
Under Uniform **Required**
$35
Each student must have under uniform in good repair.
Band Gloves **Required**
$4
two pair recommended
Gloves Guard
$18
Color Guard Only
Guard Shoes
$40
Color Guard Only.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing