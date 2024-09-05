Florida Justice Center Inc
FLJC 5th Anniversary Gala
1717 N Bayshore Dr suite 115
Miami, FL 33132, USA
General admission
$250
One ticket includes entrance to the gala for one person. $90 Tax Deductible
One ticket includes entrance to the gala for one person. $90 Tax Deductible
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Full Table
$2,000
rate.xLeft
groupTicketCaption
Discounted per person price if a full table of 10 individuals is purchased together. $400 Tax Deductible
Discounted per person price if a full table of 10 individuals is purchased together. $400 Tax Deductible
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout