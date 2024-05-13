High End 4th Annual Golf Tournament

Includes breakfast and lunch - Send questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Includes breakfast and lunch - Send questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Includes lunch - Paint and Sip - Send questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Foursome for the event - Cart Windshield Sign on every cart at the event - Ad in the Program - Thank You mention at Lunch - - One ticket per foursome -
Send your logo and any questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Foursome for the event - Logo sign at the bar - Ad in the Program - Thank You mention at Lunch - - One ticket per foursome -
Send your logo and any questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Twosome for the event - Hole Sign with your logo on it - Ad in the Program - Thank You mention at Lunch - - One ticket per twosome -
Send your logo and any questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Thank You mention at Lunch - Ad in the Program -
Send your logo and any questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Customized flag with sponsor logo to be placed on one of the holes - Sponsor will be presented with flag after outing -
Send your logo and any questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
Hole Sign with your Logo on it - Thank You mention at Lunch - Ad in the Program -
Send your logo and any questions to [email protected] -
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing