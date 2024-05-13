High End 4th Annual Golf Tournament

1 Wild Turkey Way

Hamburg, NJ 07419, USA - SEE "More details" UNDER THE BANNER FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Golfer - Single
$200

Includes breakfast and lunch - Send questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Golfer - Foursome
$750
Includes breakfast and lunch - Send questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Non-Golfer
$125

Includes lunch - Paint and Sip - Send questions to [email protected]
*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Cart Sponsor
$3,000
Foursome for the event - Cart Windshield Sign on every cart at the event - Ad in the Program - Thank You mention at Lunch

Send your logo and any questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Beverage Sponsor
$2,500
Foursome for the event - Logo sign at the bar - Ad in the Program - Thank You mention at Lunch

Send your logo and any questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000
Twosome for the event - Hole Sign with your logo on it - Ad in the Program - Thank You mention at Lunch

Send your logo and any questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Cocktail Sponsor
$1,000

Thank You mention at Lunch - Ad in the Program

Send your logo and any questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Pin Flag Sponsor
$200

Customized flag with sponsor logo to be placed on one of the holes - Sponsor will be presented with flag after outing

Send your logo and any questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Sign with your Logo on it - Thank You mention at Lunch - Ad in the Program

Send your logo and any questions to [email protected]

*PLEASE NOTE: To avoid ADDITIONAL FEES upon CHECKOUT, please choose "Other" and then insert an amount of "$0.00" as the contribution amount.

Tricky Tray Sponsor
free

Please email [email protected] if you would like to contribute gifts or cash for the tricky tray.

