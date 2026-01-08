2026 Fundraising Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas
Table of 8 plus extras
1 drink ticket
One glass of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries
3 extra designer, bingo cards for your favorite round of purses, bingo.
one bottle of wine
everything a $65 ticket includes but cheaper rate for buying the table .
Four course meal
Entertainment
bingo cards for purse bingo
Plus One bottle of wine
Everything plus chocolate covered strawberries
$
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