Hosted by

Texas Elks Childrens Services Inc

About this event

2026 Fundraising Gala

909 Bushong Rd

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

General Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP table of 8
$600

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas

Table of 8 plus extras

1 drink ticket

One glass of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries

3 extra designer, bingo cards for your favorite round of purses, bingo.

one bottle of wine

table of 8
$500

everything a $65 ticket includes but cheaper rate for buying the table .

Four course meal

Entertainment

bingo cards for purse bingo

Plus One bottle of wine

Lovers deal
$120

Everything plus chocolate covered strawberries

Add a donation for Texas Elks Childrens Services Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!