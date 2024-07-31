DFC Discovery Flight Event - Georgetown, KY

DFC Discovery Flights serve as an opportunity to gauge student interest in aviation while providing a unique and memorable experience. Our discovery flights also enable staff to consider comfort level, teachability, and margins of success for those interested in applying for our flight training scholarships.





Upon reserving a flight time for yourself or a student at a recommended donation of $65.00, one of our staff members will reach out to finalize event details while providing access to our flight training scholarship application. Application instructions will also be sent to your email upon making a reservation.





Included with this Event:

Your reservation also includes guest entry to our monthly flight club meeting in association with Wings Flight Club! Be sure to join us at 11:00am in the conference room of the Georgetown-Scott County Airport to hear inspiring words from current pilots while meeting others within Kentucky's growing aviation community. Additional information about April's club meeting can be found here.





What to Expect:

Our discovery flights vary depending on weather and other factors, but in general students will participate in a multi-legged flight to various airfields, each having their own time at the controls with one our Certified Flight Instructors (CFIs). Prior to the flight, students will receive brief ground school instruction and join the instructor for a standard pre-flight check of the aircraft. Parents/guardians are welcome to remain at the airport to ask questions and learn more about DreamFlight's many programs and services.