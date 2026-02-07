National Pan-Hellenic Council of Central Jersey

Hosted by

National Pan-Hellenic Council of Central Jersey

About this event

D9 In Trenton - Day 3: Awards & Scholarship Gala

Crowne Plaza Princeton - Conference Center

900 Scudders Mill Rd, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

Corporate Sponsorship Level - $10,000
$10,000

Centennial Pillar - $10,000

Includes 2 Gala ticket, backdrop logo placement, full-page ad, logo exposure on scholarship application and social media features. Full page ad dimensions - 8.50" x 11"


Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.



Corporate Sponsorship Level - $5,000
$5,000

Charter Guardian - $5,000

Includes a Gala ticket, full-page ad, logo exposure at event, social media features.

Full page ad dimensions - 8.50" x 11"

Please include the full name of the corporation/organization.


Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.

Corporate Sponsorship Level - $2,500
$2,500

Vanguard - $2,500

Includes half-page ad and social media features.

Half page ad dimensions - 8.50" x 5.5"

Please include the full name of the corporation/organization.


Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.

Corporate Sponsorship Level - $50
$50

Supporters of the D9 - $50

Includes name listing


Please email your name to [email protected] by March 27.

Chapter Sponsorship Level - The Shield
$500

The Shield - $500 - Full page ad (dimensions = 8.50" x 11"). Please note that this applies to Divine 9 and NPHC Chapters only. Be sure to include the name of your D9 org or NPHC chapter.


Please email your ad to [email protected] y March 27.


Chapter Sponsorship Level - Council Circle
$250

Council Circle - $250 - Half page ad (dimensions = 8.50" x 11"). Please note that this applies to Divine 9 and NPHC Chapters only. Be sure to include the name of your D9 org or NPHC chapter.


Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.

Chapter Sponsorship Level - Collegiate Heritage
$100

Collegiate Heritage - $100 - Quarter page ad (dimensions = 4.25" x 5.50"). Please note that this applies to Divine 9 and NPHC Chapters only. Be sure to include the name of your D9 org or NPHC chapter.


Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.

VIP Guest -- Invitation Only
Free

Reserved for invited VIP guests.

Artist/AV Personnel Food Options
$31

Boxes include a sandwich, whole fresh fruit, kettle chips, Cookie or Brownie conveniently packed.


Sandwich options:

  • Roasted Turkey Club Roasted sliced turkey, dill Havarti, lettuce, tomato, Applewood bacon
  • ﻿﻿Tuna or Chicken Salad Wrap Alfalfa sprouts, baby greens, jersey tomatoes

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