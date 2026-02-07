D9 In Trenton - Day 3: Awards & Scholarship Gala

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About this event
900 Scudders Mill Rd, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536
Centennial Pillar - $10,000
Includes 2 Gala ticket, backdrop logo placement, full-page ad, logo exposure on scholarship application and social media features. Full page ad dimensions - 8.50" x 11"
Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.
Charter Guardian - $5,000
Includes a Gala ticket, full-page ad, logo exposure at event, social media features.
Full page ad dimensions - 8.50" x 11"
Please include the full name of the corporation/organization.
Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.
Vanguard - $2,500
Includes half-page ad and social media features.
Half page ad dimensions - 8.50" x 5.5"
Please include the full name of the corporation/organization.
Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.
Supporters of the D9 - $50
Includes name listing
Please email your name to [email protected] by March 27.
The Shield - $500 - Full page ad (dimensions = 8.50" x 11"). Please note that this applies to Divine 9 and NPHC Chapters only. Be sure to include the name of your D9 org or NPHC chapter.
Please email your ad to [email protected] y March 27.
Council Circle - $250 - Half page ad (dimensions = 8.50" x 11"). Please note that this applies to Divine 9 and NPHC Chapters only. Be sure to include the name of your D9 org or NPHC chapter.
Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.
Collegiate Heritage - $100 - Quarter page ad (dimensions = 4.25" x 5.50"). Please note that this applies to Divine 9 and NPHC Chapters only. Be sure to include the name of your D9 org or NPHC chapter.
Please email your ad to [email protected] by March 27.
Reserved for invited VIP guests.
Boxes include a sandwich, whole fresh fruit, kettle chips, Cookie or Brownie conveniently packed.
Sandwich options:
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