Sky's the Limit Online Raffle Baskets to Send Local Track Athletes to AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, NC

We are Sky's the Limit Track Club. This year we have over 30 athletes who have qualified to compete at the AAU Junior Olympic National Track and Field Championships held in Greensboro, NC July 28th through August 3rd. As you can imagine the cost of travel, accomodations and meals add up quickly. Please help us get to Greensboro by purchasing raffle tickets for some amazing baskets we are raffling off.









We have 19 baskets to choose from ranging from movie tickets, gym memberships, date night items, adult summer beverages, car detailing, driveway upgrade and a scratch off lottery card extravaganza.





Take a chance on one or many and know that every raffle ticket you buy helps lower the athlete's cost of travel, accommodations and meals.





Each basket has been assigned a number. Below, you will find pictures and detailed descriptions of each basket with the assigned number. After all of the pictures you will find the options to purchase tickets for as little or as many of the baskets of your choosing.





Payment is via credit card after selecting the tickets you wish.





For any of the baskets that include alcoholic beverages, you must be 21 to win.





You will receive a receipt emailed showing your purchase and your ticket selection, and physical tickets will go into the buckets associated with each basket.





The raffle will be open through midnight of July 31st. After closing, the athletes in North Carolina will pull several basket winners a day. Their selections will be filmed and the videos displayed on our Facebook page- Sky's the Limit Track Club and our Instagram page. @skysthelimittc Winners will also be contacted via email and pick up and drop off arrangements can be made.





Thank you in advance for your support and Good Luck





Each Basket has a ticket option for 1 ticket purchase or a bundle of 10 tickets.





Raffle Baskets





1- So Fresh and So Clean Car Detailing Bucket from ONeil Detailing





















Glass cleaner, dog hair remover, 9 air fresheners, microfiber towel, hand wash kit, wheel and rim Cleaner, air vent brush, all interior cleaner, leather cleaner, exterior foam wash, and a full interior and exterior detail from ONeil Detailing





2- Maybe Money Can Grow on Trees? 100 Scratchoffs













3. Havin’ a blast in Hoosick Falls

















The Hoosick Falls basket includes a Mason Cast kitchen bowl, April Cornell kitchen towel, a Hoosick Falls wall sign, gourmet chocolates, crackers, and jam from Hoosick Provisions. Two bottles of wine and a gift card from Hoosac Package Shop. A bag of coffee and a gift card to Iron Coffee. Two hours of golf for four people on the state-of-the-art golf simulator from The Sand Bar. Gift certificates from The Falls Diner, Village Pizza, and the Hoosick Falls Country Club, Gift cards to Aaron’s Barber Shop and Salon (one to the barber shop, one to the salon), hand poured wax candle and wax tartlets from Julie Richards Candles, gift card to Tammy’s Candy Kettle, and a “Repechage Beauty From The Sea” product gift bag from Maggie’s Beauty Shop.

.





4. Back to School Supplies Basket





















5. Sweet and Salty





Pringles, candy, nuts, cracker jacks









6. Movies and some munchies





–$50 Regal Gift Card and movie candy

























7. Is it even hydration if it’s not in a Stanley?





Stanley Cup with multiple hydration boosts









8. Fun in the Sun Basket









Fun in the Sun: mini beach bag, 2 XL towels, sunscreen x2 bunch-o-balloons, better-than-balloons, tropical dive fish, and 2 Stewart GC - Milkshake/MYO Sundae









9. Relax with an adult beverage type of night





Josh Cabernet Savignon, Cheeseboard, Cheeseboard Dipping Dish, Cheese Knife, Cabernet Savignon & Cheddar Cheese Spread, Martin's Handmade Pretzels, Cocktail Napkins









10. Adult Beverage Sunny Day Drinkin’





4pk High Noon Vodka Seltzer Pineapple, 4pk High Noon Vodka Seltzer Black Cherry, Whats Poppin Popcorn





11. Orange thinkin bout goin’ to the gym?





Orange Theory Free Month Membership, waterbottle and Orange Theory Gym Towel









12. Bucket of Red Wine Tasting Necessities





Bucket contains Wine opener, wine aerator, 4 Hand Blown, Red Wine Glasses, Bogle Zinfandel, Clos du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon, Boyer Pinot Noir, Josh Merlot









13. Bucket of White Wine Night





Bucket Contains 4 stemless wine glasses, Saratoga Rose’, Kim Crawford Saugvignon Blanc, Oncle Vincent Bourgogne, Chateau De La Jousseliniere Perle Bleue, and a $25 gift card to Market 32 to pick up cheeses and meats to compliment the wine flavors





14. Game Night





$25 Inferno Pizza Gift Card, $25 Dave and Busters gift certificate, and Two- KingPin Alley Buy one get one free games of Bowling





15. Dress up your Driveway





20 Tons of screened asphalt millings delivered within 20 miles of Schodack NY, from O’neil Seal









16. Tradin’ up to Trader Joes





$50 Trader Joes Gift Card, and a mix of Trader Joe favorites, and Trader Joes reusable shopping bag









17. Just get me through the end of the week Survival Kit





Wine Down Wednesday- Mark West Pinot Noir

Trivia Thursday- $25- 99 Restaurant Gift Card

Free App Friday and a Movie- Four Free App

GC’s to Fridays, $25 Regal Gift Card

Steppin’ out on Saturday- $50 BJ’s Brewhouse

Gift Card, $65 GC to any of following

Cheesecake Factory, Red Robin, BJ’s

Brewhouse













18. PF Chang’s Date Night





$50 PF Chang’s Gift Card, Hahn Pinot Noir and Oster Electric Bottle Opener





19. Everything’s Bigger in Texas





Dinner for Two ($30 value) at Texas Roadhouse, bottle of Texas Roadhouse signature steak sauce, Bottle of Tito’s Vodka and bottle of Sea Salt Espresso Martini Mixer











