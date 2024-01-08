SYF 2024 Summer Football Conditioning

Join us as Coach DeAngelo Alston - Owner and Pro Trainer of TGK Athletics an his team spend 8 ninety minute sessions with us working on conditioning and improving our skills leading up to the 2024 fall football season!
60+ minute sessions:
Conditioning
Speed & Agility
Position Specific Skills and drills
Sessions:
Monday 7/22/24 through Thursday 7/25/24 from 5:30-7PM
Monday 7/29/24 through Thursday 8/01/24 from 5:30-7PM
We will send out a google form for you to complete to let us know which days your athlete will attend. While we encourage you to attend all sessions, we understand that may not be possible. In order for Coach D to ensure he has enough staff available, please respond to the google form with your athlete's availability. Thank you!