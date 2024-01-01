International Dance Day Master Class Presented By Dancers Against Cancer

Join Dancers Against Cancer for a 3 in 1 master class featuring Gianna Martello, Guy Groove, & Natalie Minns! Open to all age groups and levels, join DAC on Wednesday, May 1st at Studio Siwa to dance for a great cause. Dancers Against Cancer is a dedicated 501(c) 3 non-profit providing financial and inspirational support to dance educators, choreographers, dancers, and their families impacted by cancer. All proceeds from this class will go directly to the organization.





Location - Studio Siwa in Los Angeles (1220 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA, 91506)

Date/Time - Wednesday, May 1st from 6:00pm - 9:00pm PT (3 classes in 1 night)





Class Schedule-

6pm-7pm- Gianna Martello- Lyrical

7pm-8pm- Natalie Minns- Jazz

8pm-9pm- Guy Groove- Hip Hop











