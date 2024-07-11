2024 Pleasant Grove High School War Eagle Wrestling Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

7443 Murieta Dr

Rancho Murieta, CA 95683, USA

Adult
$15
Includes spaghetti, salad, roll and one soda or water
Child (under 10)
$10
Includes child serving of spaghetti, salad, roll and one soda or water
Adult plus sausage
$20
Includes spaghetti, salad, roll and one soda or water plus one Italian sausage
Adult plus meatball
$20
Includes spaghetti, salad, roll and one soda or water plus one plus two meatballs
Child (under 10) plus sausage
$15
Includes child serving of spaghetti, salad, roll and one soda or water plus one Italian sausage
Child (under 10) plus meatball
$15
Includes child serving of spaghetti, salad, roll and one soda or water plus one meatball
Pre-order alcohol drink tickets
$7
Beat the lines and pre-order drink tickets for your adult beverage needs
Pre-order soda or water tickets
$2
Beat the lines and pre-order drink tickets for soda or water
Raffle tickets - $1 per ticket
$1
Beat the lines and raffle tickets for our amazing raffle baskets
Raffle tickets $20 for 25
$20
Beat the lines and raffle tickets for our amazing raffle baskets. Get 5 free tickets with $20 for 25 tickets!
