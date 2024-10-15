Ohio Recreation and Education Foundation
OREF Winter Camp Dec. 23-27, Dec. 30-Jan. 3rd, & Jan. 6th
4340 Union Rd
Middletown, OH 45005
Winter Camp Week 1
$120
Dec. 23rd - Dec. 27th (NO CAMP ON DEC. 25th). 4 days total. 10 am - 4 pm.
Dec. 23rd - Dec. 27th (NO CAMP ON DEC. 25th). 4 days total. 10 am - 4 pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Winter Camp Week 2
$180
Dec. 30th - Jan. 3rd, + Jan. 6th. 6 days total. 10 am - 4 pm.
Dec. 30th - Jan. 3rd, + Jan. 6th. 6 days total. 10 am - 4 pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout