Join us June 14th & 15th for our first Missouri Stream Team Event!





This 2-day event will be on the Current River near Salem, MO. Friday afternoon we will canoe/kayak from Akers to Pulltite, camp at Anderson Akers Friday night, then float Pulltite to Round Springs on Saturday morning. During our float, we will be cleaning up trash and debris from the waterway and banks.





Must bring your own canoe or kayak, and camping gear. Contact Kacey Blunk @ [email protected] with any questions.