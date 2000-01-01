5K Color Run is a new initiative by Women 2 Women Forum in collaboration with United Desi of New Jersey, designed for three purposes which are:





1. Jump start the spring season with healthy activities.

2. Create unity by working on community projects in collaboration with other organizations.

3. Raise funds for Shehzori House, a newly developed women's shelter in central jersey.





This fun event is created for all levels of fitness enthusiasts. One can run or walk at their own pace. Color splashes will be thrown on the runners and walkers to remind them to pick up their pace.





It is a precursor event to "Mega Holi" organized by United Desi of New Jersey - UDNJ which is expected to attract a lot of people from different ethnicities, religions and age groups.







