IBCF Big Mini Golf Outing

Join the Illinois Blood Cancer Foundation on Saturday, December 10th from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at Big Mini for our miniature golf outing fundraiser! The afternoon will be filled with fun, food, drinks, and (hopefully) plenty of hole-in-ones! Please see below for additional details.





When: Saturday, December 10th from 2:30 - 5:00 PM CT

Where: Big Mini Putt Club (1302 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622)

Price: $50 per ticket

Includes: Round of miniature golf (indoors), hole competitions for additional prizes, two (2) free drinks (beer, wine, and cocktails), and food





All net proceeds directly benefit the Illinois Blood Cancer Foundation and support our mission of creating a world without cancer!





Illinois Blood Cancer Foundation is a tax exempt organization | EIN: 87-3339274