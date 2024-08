Marc



















You sent























Marc

















Marc



















You sent



















You sent



















You sent























Marc































From hot flashes to hot dates, from cougar cocktails to claws-out comebacks, "Cougars on the Loose" promises an uproarious night of comedy that'll leave you roaring with laughter. With a collective life experience that could fill an encyclopedia, these women bring the wisdom of ages and the wit of youth together in one purr-fectly hilarious package.

Doors opens at 6:00 pm for food and drink