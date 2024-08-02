SOLD OUT 2024 WLU Retreat (waitlist only)

* THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT. Regular price is $200. As spots become available, people on the waitlist will receive a code to return the rate to regular price. IF YOU PURCHASE THIS TICKET WITHOUT A WAITLIST CODE, YOUR REGISTRATION WILL BE CANCELLED.

* THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT. Regular price is $200. As spots become available, people on the waitlist will receive a code to return the rate to regular price. IF YOU PURCHASE THIS TICKET WITHOUT A WAITLIST CODE, YOUR REGISTRATION WILL BE CANCELLED.

seeMoreDetailsMobile