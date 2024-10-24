eventClosed

Lafayette High School Baseball Booster Club's Golf Tournament Silent Auction

745 Lewis Rd, Crescent, MO 63025

1- St. Louis Cardinals Corn Hole Set- Value $200.00 item
$125

Have fun playing in the backyard with your custom STL Cardinals Corn Hole set. Donated by: Louie Kuelker and Asher Krimmel Valued at: $200.00
2- Baseball Fan Basket- Value $300.00 item
$150

The Ultimate Baseball Fan Basket! Autographed Jim Edmonds Baseball Autographed Matt Holiday Baseball David Freeze Commemorative Print Beautiful Baseball Purse 2023 Topps Series 2 Baseball Cards- Mega Box 2024 Tops Heritage Baseball Cards- Hanger Box Valued at $300.00 Donated by: Benjamin Kent
3- Grand Slam Wine & Spirit Collection- Value $221.00 item
$100

This curated collection of wines and liquors features 12 bottles, offering a variety of flavors and styles for every palate. Whether you're a fan of bold reds, crisp whites, or flavorful spirits, this assortment has something for everyone. Perfect for entertaining, special occasions, or adding to your personal collection. This basket includes: Wines: Sweet Lolli Sweet Red Wine (Sweet Red Wine) Sweet Lolli Wine Cocktail (Wine Cocktail) Next Red Blend 2019 (Red Blend) Jermann Pinot Grigio 2022 (Pinot Grigio - White Wine) La Posta Fazzio Malbec (Malbec) Leyda Pinot Noir (Pinot Noir) Roscato Blueberry Semi-Sweet (Blueberry Semi-Sweet Wine) Misfits and Mavens Pinot Noir 2022 (Pinot Noir) Roaming Dog Red Blend 2018 (Red Blend) Liquors: SKYY Infusions Espresso Vodka (Espresso Flavored Vodka) Absolut Cocktail Classic Cosmopolitan (Pre-mixed Cosmopolitan Cocktail) Devil's Reserve Tequila (Tequila) Donated by: Chip and Robin Roeder Valued at:: $221
4- "Love Your Mom" Spa Basket- Value $250 item
$125

Spoil the special lady in your life with a basket filled with spa goodies. This basket includes wine, tea, mugs and specialty spa items. Valued at: $250 Donated by: Max Williams
5- Duckhorn Wine Basket- Value $350 item
$125

Everyone enjoys Duckhorn wine. This basket includes 4 bottles of Duckhorn wine, a wine opener and a $50 gift card to Wildwood Pub. Valued at $350 Donated by: Max Williams
6- Napoli 2 Gift Certificate- Value $225 item
$125

Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Napoli 2 with your $200 gift certificate. Also includes a bottle of Duckhorn wine. Valued at: $225.00 Donated by: Aiden Hillmann, Noah Kellhofer, Drew Barton and Noah Johnson
7- Annie Gunn's Gift Certificate and Basket- Value $400 item
$150

Enjoy a delicious meal at Annie Gunn's with a Gift Certificate for $100 and a basket filled with gourmet goodies Valued at: $400 Donated by: Cole Harris, Rohan Andi and Andrew Nail
8- Take Me Out to The Ball Game - Value $300 item
$150

Cardinals Tickets and more: (4) Section 141 tickets, Premium Parking pass, Stan Musial Tumbler, Cardinals hat and stocking cap Valued at: $300.00 Donated by: Cooper Gay
9- Day Date- Value $100 item
$40

Day Date Includes: (2) B&B Movie Tickets $25 Corner Pub Gift Certificate $25 The Shack Gift Certificate (2) bottles of wine Move Snacks Donated by: The Junior Families Valued at: $100
10- Only Facial- Value $200 item
$75

Enjoy a day at the spa with this Only Facial $125.00 gift certificate and spa products. Valued at: $200.00 Donated by: Austin Ford and Avery Bortner
11- It's a Kendall Affair- Wine Basket - Value $150 item
$50

Various Kendall Jackson Wines: 2021 Cab Sauvignon 2021 Pinot Noir 2022 Chardonnay (reserves unavailable in stores) $50 Mastercard Gift Card various candles and chocolates Donated By; Bob and Denise Cadigan and Lance Dauw Valued at $150
12- Stanley Lemonade Stand- Value $190 item
$75

Stanley Cooler Basket Includes: 16oz Stanley cooler, 30oz Stanley Tumbler, (2) 10 oz Stanley can chillers and a case of spiked lemonade Donated by: Hunter Dierberg, Graham Tyson, JT Wright and Ryan Boschert Valued at: $190
13- Car Wash Bucket- Value $190 item
$75

Everything you need to make your car the cleanest in the neighborhood. Donated by: Landon Ebers, Evan Null and Colton McSpadden Valued at: $190
14- His and Hers Basket- Value $275 item
$125

His and Hers Basket---means everyone is happy! His: 2 x $50 gift cards to Wolf Hollow Country Club Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Authentic Spanish Bay/Pebble Beach Towel Hers: 1 x $100 Massage Envy Gift Card Charles Krug Cabernet Sauvignon Relaxing Bubble Bath Valued at: $275.00 Donated by: Zachary Toben
15- Everything To Make a Perfect Drink- Value $200 item
$100

Everything you need to make a perfect drink! 2 Bottles of Angels Envy Titos Mule mugs and Rocks Glasses Donated by: Jack Elsalaymeh Valued at: $200
16- Bourbon/Caymus/Prisoner Basket- Value $500 item
$200

Quilt by Caymus Saldo by the Prisoner Buffalo Trace Bourbon Blue Run Emerald Bourbon Weller Special Reserve Bourbon $30 Gift card to Cobalt Sea and Smoke Donated by: Mason Faasen Valued at: $500.00
17- Color and Craft Beer- Value $200 item
$75

Enjoy a cooler stocked with Color and Craft Beer!! Donated by: Nick Schultheiss Valued at: $200
18- Take Your Chance at Winning the Lottery- Value $100 item
$25

Take your chance at winning the Lottery with over 40 opportunities to win!! Valued at $100 Donated by: Landon Martin and Wyatt Wathan
19 -LHS Baseball Golf Bag with Titleist Balls- Value $350 item
$175

You will be the envy on the golf course with your one of a kind Lafayette Baseball Ogio golf bag. Includes 2 boxes of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls. Donated by: CJ Campbell, Wren Fiss and Brady Morel Valued at: $350.00
20- Lafayette Baseball Nike Spirit Wear- Value $400 item
$150

Lafayette Baseball Spirit Wear: Men's Nike Hooded Soft Shell Jacket size XL Men's Nike Therma Fit Pocket Hoodie size Lg Ladies Nike Therma Fit Fleece Hoodie size Medium Nike Brasilla Duffle bag Donated by: Brady Morel and CJ Campbell
21- Rawlings Custom Glove- Value $500 item
$250

Rawlings Custom Glove Experience: Design Your Own Custom Glove with a glove guru at the Rawlings Experience. Valued at: $500.00 Donated by: Todd Kimmel
22- VIP Golf Tournament Experience 2025- Priceless
$200

At the 2025 Lafayette Baseball golf Tournament receive VIP treatment for you and your foursome. VIP Treatment Includes: Chauffeur to and from the golf tournament Drink Cart stocked with your favorite snacks and drinks VIP table for Dinner Value: Priceless Donated by: Booster Club Board
23- Lafayette Baseball Camp for Two- Value $340
$100

This includes a week long baseball camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025. Donated by: The Lafayette Baseball Coaching Staff Valued at: $340.00
24- Lafayette Basketball Camp for Two- $340
$100

This includes a week long basketball camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025. Donated by: the Basketball coaching Staff Valued at: $340
25- Lafayette Football Camp for Two- Value $340
$100

This includes a week long football camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025. Donated by: The Football Coaching Staff Valued at: $340
26- Lafayette Soccer Camp for Two- Value $340
$100

This includes a week long soccer camp registration for your player and a friend for the Summer of 2025. Donated by: the Soccer Coaching Staff Valued at: $340
27- Custom Lafayette Corn Hole Set- Value $200 item
$100

Own a piece of Lafayette history with this custom corn hole set that is made from the former Lafayette gym floor. Donated by: Matt Pasley Valued at $200.00
28- Signed Matt Carpenter Jersey- Value $300 item
$150

Signed Matt Carpenter Cardinals Jersey Donated by: CJ Campbell
29- Bruce Bolt Package- Value: 390 item
$150

Bruce Bolt Package Includes: Short Cuff Gold Series Batting Glove Full Length Arm Sleeve Super Soft T-shirt Performance Headband 5 or 6 Panel Hat Donated by: Waylon Kimmel

