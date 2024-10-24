Lafayette High School Baseball Booster Club's Golf Tournament Silent Auction

This curated collection of wines and liquors features 12 bottles, offering a variety of flavors and styles for every palate. Whether you're a fan of bold reds, crisp whites, or flavorful spirits, this assortment has something for everyone. Perfect for entertaining, special occasions, or adding to your personal collection. This basket includes: Wines: Sweet Lolli Sweet Red Wine (Sweet Red Wine) Sweet Lolli Wine Cocktail (Wine Cocktail) Next Red Blend 2019 (Red Blend) Jermann Pinot Grigio 2022 (Pinot Grigio - White Wine) La Posta Fazzio Malbec (Malbec) Leyda Pinot Noir (Pinot Noir) Roscato Blueberry Semi-Sweet (Blueberry Semi-Sweet Wine) Misfits and Mavens Pinot Noir 2022 (Pinot Noir) Roaming Dog Red Blend 2018 (Red Blend) Liquors: SKYY Infusions Espresso Vodka (Espresso Flavored Vodka) Absolut Cocktail Classic Cosmopolitan (Pre-mixed Cosmopolitan Cocktail) Devil's Reserve Tequila (Tequila) Donated by: Chip and Robin Roeder Valued at:: $221

