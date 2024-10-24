Lafayette High School Baseball Booster Club's Golf Tournament Silent Auction

1- St. Louis Cardinals Corn Hole Set- Value $200.00
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Have fun playing in the backyard with your custom STL Cardinals Corn Hole set.
Donated by: Louie Kuelker and Asher Krimmel
Valued at: $200.00
Have fun playing in the backyard with your custom STL Cardinals Corn Hole set.
Donated by: Louie Kuelker and Asher Krimmel
Valued at: $200.00
2- Baseball Fan Basket- Value $300.00
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Ultimate Baseball Fan Basket!
Autographed Jim Edmonds Baseball
Autographed Matt Holiday Baseball
David Freeze Commemorative Print
Beautiful Baseball Purse
2023 Topps Series 2 Baseball Cards- Mega Box
2024 Tops Heritage Baseball Cards- Hanger Box
Valued at $300.00
Donated by: Benjamin Kent
The Ultimate Baseball Fan Basket!
Autographed Jim Edmonds Baseball
Autographed Matt Holiday Baseball
David Freeze Commemorative Print
Beautiful Baseball Purse
2023 Topps Series 2 Baseball Cards- Mega Box
2024 Tops Heritage Baseball Cards- Hanger Box
Valued at $300.00
Donated by: Benjamin Kent
3- Grand Slam Wine & Spirit Collection- Value $221.00
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This curated collection of wines and liquors features 12 bottles, offering a variety of flavors and styles for every palate. Whether you're a fan of bold reds, crisp whites, or flavorful spirits, this assortment has something for everyone. Perfect for entertaining, special occasions, or adding to your personal collection. This basket includes:
Wines:
Sweet Lolli Sweet Red Wine (Sweet Red Wine)
Sweet Lolli Wine Cocktail (Wine Cocktail)
Next Red Blend 2019 (Red Blend)
Jermann Pinot Grigio 2022 (Pinot Grigio - White Wine)
La Posta Fazzio Malbec (Malbec)
Leyda Pinot Noir (Pinot Noir)
Roscato Blueberry Semi-Sweet (Blueberry Semi-Sweet Wine)
Misfits and Mavens Pinot Noir 2022 (Pinot Noir)
Roaming Dog Red Blend 2018 (Red Blend)
Liquors:
SKYY Infusions Espresso Vodka (Espresso Flavored Vodka)
Absolut Cocktail Classic Cosmopolitan (Pre-mixed Cosmopolitan Cocktail)
Devil's Reserve Tequila (Tequila)
Donated by: Chip and Robin Roeder
Valued at:: $221
This curated collection of wines and liquors features 12 bottles, offering a variety of flavors and styles for every palate. Whether you're a fan of bold reds, crisp whites, or flavorful spirits, this assortment has something for everyone. Perfect for entertaining, special occasions, or adding to your personal collection. This basket includes:
Wines:
Sweet Lolli Sweet Red Wine (Sweet Red Wine)
Sweet Lolli Wine Cocktail (Wine Cocktail)
Next Red Blend 2019 (Red Blend)
Jermann Pinot Grigio 2022 (Pinot Grigio - White Wine)
La Posta Fazzio Malbec (Malbec)
Leyda Pinot Noir (Pinot Noir)
Roscato Blueberry Semi-Sweet (Blueberry Semi-Sweet Wine)
Misfits and Mavens Pinot Noir 2022 (Pinot Noir)
Roaming Dog Red Blend 2018 (Red Blend)
Liquors:
SKYY Infusions Espresso Vodka (Espresso Flavored Vodka)
Absolut Cocktail Classic Cosmopolitan (Pre-mixed Cosmopolitan Cocktail)
Devil's Reserve Tequila (Tequila)
Donated by: Chip and Robin Roeder
Valued at:: $221
4- "Love Your Mom" Spa Basket- Value $250
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Spoil the special lady in your life with a basket filled with spa goodies. This basket includes wine, tea, mugs and specialty spa items.
Valued at: $250
Donated by: Max Williams
Spoil the special lady in your life with a basket filled with spa goodies. This basket includes wine, tea, mugs and specialty spa items.
Valued at: $250
Donated by: Max Williams
5- Duckhorn Wine Basket- Value $350
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everyone enjoys Duckhorn wine. This basket includes 4 bottles of Duckhorn wine, a wine opener and a $50 gift card to Wildwood Pub.
Valued at $350
Donated by: Max Williams
Everyone enjoys Duckhorn wine. This basket includes 4 bottles of Duckhorn wine, a wine opener and a $50 gift card to Wildwood Pub.
Valued at $350
Donated by: Max Williams
6- Napoli 2 Gift Certificate- Value $225
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Napoli 2 with your $200 gift certificate. Also includes a bottle of Duckhorn wine.
Valued at: $225.00
Donated by:
Aiden Hillmann, Noah Kellhofer, Drew Barton and Noah Johnson
Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Napoli 2 with your $200 gift certificate. Also includes a bottle of Duckhorn wine.
Valued at: $225.00
Donated by:
Aiden Hillmann, Noah Kellhofer, Drew Barton and Noah Johnson
7- Annie Gunn's Gift Certificate and Basket- Value $400
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a delicious meal at Annie Gunn's with a Gift Certificate for $100 and a basket filled with gourmet goodies
Valued at: $400
Donated by:
Cole Harris, Rohan Andi and Andrew Nail
Enjoy a delicious meal at Annie Gunn's with a Gift Certificate for $100 and a basket filled with gourmet goodies
Valued at: $400
Donated by:
Cole Harris, Rohan Andi and Andrew Nail
8- Take Me Out to The Ball Game - Value $300
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cardinals Tickets and more:
(4) Section 141 tickets, Premium Parking pass, Stan Musial Tumbler, Cardinals hat and stocking cap
Valued at: $300.00
Donated by: Cooper Gay
Cardinals Tickets and more:
(4) Section 141 tickets, Premium Parking pass, Stan Musial Tumbler, Cardinals hat and stocking cap
Valued at: $300.00
Donated by: Cooper Gay
9- Day Date- Value $100
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Day Date Includes:
(2) B&B Movie Tickets
$25 Corner Pub Gift Certificate
$25 The Shack Gift Certificate
(2) bottles of wine
Move Snacks
Donated by: The Junior Families
Valued at: $100
Day Date Includes:
(2) B&B Movie Tickets
$25 Corner Pub Gift Certificate
$25 The Shack Gift Certificate
(2) bottles of wine
Move Snacks
Donated by: The Junior Families
Valued at: $100
10- Only Facial- Value $200
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a day at the spa with this Only Facial $125.00 gift certificate and spa products.
Valued at: $200.00
Donated by:
Austin Ford and Avery Bortner
Enjoy a day at the spa with this Only Facial $125.00 gift certificate and spa products.
Valued at: $200.00
Donated by:
Austin Ford and Avery Bortner
11- It's a Kendall Affair- Wine Basket - Value $150
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Various Kendall Jackson Wines:
2021 Cab Sauvignon
2021 Pinot Noir
2022 Chardonnay
(reserves unavailable in stores)
$50 Mastercard Gift Card
various candles and chocolates
Donated By;
Bob and Denise Cadigan and Lance Dauw
Valued at $150
Various Kendall Jackson Wines:
2021 Cab Sauvignon
2021 Pinot Noir
2022 Chardonnay
(reserves unavailable in stores)
$50 Mastercard Gift Card
various candles and chocolates
Donated By;
Bob and Denise Cadigan and Lance Dauw
Valued at $150
12- Stanley Lemonade Stand- Value $190
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Stanley Cooler Basket Includes: 16oz Stanley cooler, 30oz Stanley Tumbler, (2) 10 oz Stanley can chillers and a case of spiked lemonade
Donated by: Hunter Dierberg, Graham Tyson, JT Wright and Ryan Boschert
Valued at: $190
Stanley Cooler Basket Includes: 16oz Stanley cooler, 30oz Stanley Tumbler, (2) 10 oz Stanley can chillers and a case of spiked lemonade
Donated by: Hunter Dierberg, Graham Tyson, JT Wright and Ryan Boschert
Valued at: $190
13- Car Wash Bucket- Value $190
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everything you need to make your car the cleanest in the neighborhood.
Donated by: Landon Ebers, Evan Null and Colton McSpadden
Valued at: $190
Everything you need to make your car the cleanest in the neighborhood.
Donated by: Landon Ebers, Evan Null and Colton McSpadden
Valued at: $190
14- His and Hers Basket- Value $275
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
His and Hers Basket---means everyone is happy!
His:
2 x $50 gift cards to Wolf Hollow Country Club
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Authentic Spanish Bay/Pebble Beach Towel
Hers:
1 x $100 Massage Envy Gift Card
Charles Krug Cabernet Sauvignon
Relaxing Bubble Bath
Valued at: $275.00
Donated by: Zachary Toben
His and Hers Basket---means everyone is happy!
His:
2 x $50 gift cards to Wolf Hollow Country Club
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Authentic Spanish Bay/Pebble Beach Towel
Hers:
1 x $100 Massage Envy Gift Card
Charles Krug Cabernet Sauvignon
Relaxing Bubble Bath
Valued at: $275.00
Donated by: Zachary Toben
15- Everything To Make a Perfect Drink- Value $200
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everything you need to make a perfect drink!
2 Bottles of Angels Envy
Titos
Mule mugs and Rocks Glasses
Donated by: Jack Elsalaymeh
Valued at: $200
Everything you need to make a perfect drink!
2 Bottles of Angels Envy
Titos
Mule mugs and Rocks Glasses
Donated by: Jack Elsalaymeh
Valued at: $200
16- Bourbon/Caymus/Prisoner Basket- Value $500
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Quilt by Caymus
Saldo by the Prisoner
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Blue Run Emerald Bourbon
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
$30 Gift card to Cobalt Sea and Smoke
Donated by: Mason Faasen
Valued at: $500.00
Quilt by Caymus
Saldo by the Prisoner
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Blue Run Emerald Bourbon
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
$30 Gift card to Cobalt Sea and Smoke
Donated by: Mason Faasen
Valued at: $500.00
17- Color and Craft Beer- Value $200
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a cooler stocked with Color and Craft Beer!!
Donated by: Nick Schultheiss
Valued at: $200
Enjoy a cooler stocked with Color and Craft Beer!!
Donated by: Nick Schultheiss
Valued at: $200
18- Take Your Chance at Winning the Lottery- Value $100
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take your chance at winning the Lottery with over 40 opportunities to win!!
Valued at $100
Donated by: Landon Martin and Wyatt Wathan
Take your chance at winning the Lottery with over 40 opportunities to win!!
Valued at $100
Donated by: Landon Martin and Wyatt Wathan
19 -LHS Baseball Golf Bag with Titleist Balls- Value $350
$175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You will be the envy on the golf course with your one of a kind Lafayette Baseball Ogio golf bag. Includes 2 boxes of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.
Donated by: CJ Campbell, Wren Fiss and Brady Morel
Valued at: $350.00
You will be the envy on the golf course with your one of a kind Lafayette Baseball Ogio golf bag. Includes 2 boxes of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.
Donated by: CJ Campbell, Wren Fiss and Brady Morel
Valued at: $350.00
20- Lafayette Baseball Nike Spirit Wear- Value $400
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lafayette Baseball Spirit Wear:
Men's Nike Hooded Soft Shell Jacket size XL
Men's Nike Therma Fit Pocket Hoodie size Lg
Ladies Nike Therma Fit Fleece Hoodie size Medium
Nike Brasilla Duffle bag
Donated by: Brady Morel and CJ Campbell
Lafayette Baseball Spirit Wear:
Men's Nike Hooded Soft Shell Jacket size XL
Men's Nike Therma Fit Pocket Hoodie size Lg
Ladies Nike Therma Fit Fleece Hoodie size Medium
Nike Brasilla Duffle bag
Donated by: Brady Morel and CJ Campbell
21- Rawlings Custom Glove- Value $500
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Rawlings Custom Glove Experience:
Design Your Own Custom Glove with a glove guru at the Rawlings Experience.
Valued at: $500.00
Donated by: Todd Kimmel
Rawlings Custom Glove Experience:
Design Your Own Custom Glove with a glove guru at the Rawlings Experience.
Valued at: $500.00
Donated by: Todd Kimmel
At the 2025 Lafayette Baseball golf Tournament receive VIP treatment for you and your foursome. VIP Treatment Includes:
Chauffeur to and from the golf tournament
Drink Cart stocked with your favorite snacks and drinks
VIP table for Dinner
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Booster Club Board
At the 2025 Lafayette Baseball golf Tournament receive VIP treatment for you and your foursome. VIP Treatment Includes:
Chauffeur to and from the golf tournament
Drink Cart stocked with your favorite snacks and drinks
VIP table for Dinner
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Booster Club Board
23- Lafayette Baseball Camp for Two- Value $340
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This includes a week long baseball camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: The Lafayette Baseball Coaching Staff
Valued at: $340.00
This includes a week long baseball camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: The Lafayette Baseball Coaching Staff
Valued at: $340.00
24- Lafayette Basketball Camp for Two- $340
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This includes a week long basketball camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: the Basketball coaching Staff
Valued at: $340
This includes a week long basketball camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: the Basketball coaching Staff
Valued at: $340
25- Lafayette Football Camp for Two- Value $340
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This includes a week long football camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: The Football Coaching Staff
Valued at: $340
This includes a week long football camp registration for your son and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: The Football Coaching Staff
Valued at: $340
26- Lafayette Soccer Camp for Two- Value $340
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This includes a week long soccer camp registration for your player and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: the Soccer Coaching Staff
Valued at: $340
This includes a week long soccer camp registration for your player and a friend for the Summer of 2025.
Donated by: the Soccer Coaching Staff
Valued at: $340
27- Custom Lafayette Corn Hole Set- Value $200
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Own a piece of Lafayette history with this custom corn hole set that is made from the former Lafayette gym floor.
Donated by: Matt Pasley
Valued at $200.00
Own a piece of Lafayette history with this custom corn hole set that is made from the former Lafayette gym floor.
Donated by: Matt Pasley
Valued at $200.00
28- Signed Matt Carpenter Jersey- Value $300
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Signed Matt Carpenter Cardinals Jersey
Donated by: CJ Campbell
Signed Matt Carpenter Cardinals Jersey
Donated by: CJ Campbell
29- Bruce Bolt Package- Value: 390
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bruce Bolt Package Includes:
Short Cuff Gold Series Batting Glove
Full Length Arm Sleeve
Super Soft T-shirt
Performance Headband
5 or 6 Panel Hat
Donated by: Waylon Kimmel
Bruce Bolt Package Includes:
Short Cuff Gold Series Batting Glove
Full Length Arm Sleeve
Super Soft T-shirt
Performance Headband
5 or 6 Panel Hat
Donated by: Waylon Kimmel