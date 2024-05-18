Raffle for Rare Vintage Mosser Red Slag UV Glass Hen

Image Caption

This Raffle is for a Gorgeous Vintage Rare Mosser Glass Company Red Orange UV Slag Glass Hen On a Nest. It does glow under a black light. Base Measures 6 5/8 inches long.





This raffle benefits The Feathers Family to help pay for medical bills and expenses for their son West who endured serious injuries in a head on collision caused by someone who was driving a stolen vehicle. He will have months of medical treatment and therapy ahead of him.

The Winning ticket will be drawn on May 18, 2024 after the benefit ends that night. Winner will need to provide their address for shipping after raffle ends.