SACRED SILENCE with MOHANJI Online

A carefully designed blend of: Satsang and Q&A session with Mohanji Meditative practices Enlightening discussions Dynamic pranayama & breathing exercises Powerful cleansing & healing techniques A mix of devotional rituals & offerings – Arati, Bhajans (devotional singing) Shaktipat & interaction with Mohanji Seva Activities Daily program details will be shared with participants closer to the time. *Please note that a portion of the fees will go towards MCB funds. Please feel free to donate any additional amount that you are able, to support the loan reduction and future construction fund Seva.

A carefully designed blend of: Satsang and Q&A session with Mohanji Meditative practices Enlightening discussions Dynamic pranayama & breathing exercises Powerful cleansing & healing techniques A mix of devotional rituals & offerings – Arati, Bhajans (devotional singing) Shaktipat & interaction with Mohanji Seva Activities Daily program details will be shared with participants closer to the time. *Please note that a portion of the fees will go towards MCB funds. Please feel free to donate any additional amount that you are able, to support the loan reduction and future construction fund Seva.

seeMoreDetailsMobile